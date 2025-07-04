Squid Game creator confirms Cate Blanchett ending is not a teaser for US spin-off

4 July 2025, 20:29 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 20:38

Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series
Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Cate Blanchett's cameo at the end of Squid Game season 3 was not intended to set up an American spin-off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game season 3's ending has caused a LOT of confusion on social media. Does that mean there's going to be a season 4? Is it a teaser for the American Squid Game spin-off? Will Cate Blanchett be in it? Turns out, no... none of the above!

In the final scene of Squid Game season 3, the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) observes two figures playing ddakji in an alleyway in Los Angeles. It soon becomes clear that it's an American recruiter, played by Cate Blanchett.

With reports that director David Fincher is set to helm an American version of the show at Netflix, viewers went into overdrive after seeing the scene and assumed that it was the first look at the future of the show.

However, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has now revealed that everyone has completely missed the point of the scene and has confirmed that it has nothing to do with any kind of spin-off series.

Squid Game season 3's final scene shows the Front Man watching as an American recruiter plays ddakji with a potential player
Squid Game season 3's final scene shows the Front Man watching as an American recruiter plays ddakji with a potential player. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang explained that the ending was meant to be a statement about capitalism. Instead, it's caused mass confusion as people believe it to be a direct teaser for a potential US spin-off.

"I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen," he said. "Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the games in Korea have ended."

"And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself."

“That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter," Hwang continued. "And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else."

Will Cate Blanchett be in the American version of Squid Game?
Will Cate Blanchett be in the American version of Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

In fact, Hwang says he hasn't heard anything about the potential American spin-off that is rumoured to be in the works with Fincher as the director.

"Honestly, nothing has been said to me officially by Netflix about this," Hwang said. "I’ve only read it in articles myself as well. I’ve always been a huge fan of David Fincher’s work — from Seven and I’ve loved his films. So if he were to create an American Squid Game, I think that would be very interesting to watch.

"I would definitely click on it immediately after it’s released, if it were to happen."

As of right now, there has been zero confirmation from Netflix about the American version of Squid Game.

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

Love Island

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are" meaning as he reveals Gi-hun's final words

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Love Island

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

Love Island

Love Island's Helena looked totally different before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show

Love Island

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending teases spin-off

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits