Is 'Squid Game 4: Welcome To America' real? The fake viral TikTok debunked

A fake video claiming that Squid Game season 4 is available to stream is going viral. Picture: Netflix, via TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

No, Squid Game 4: Welcome To America is not real. Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk have confirmed season 3 is the end of the series.

Just like the fake 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe', it appears as though TikTok users have been tricked into thinking a fourth season of Squid Game, titled 'Welcome To America' is available to stream... It's not – there is no Squid Game season 4.

With the release of Squid Game season 3, the Netflix series has officially come to an end. Both the streaming service and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have confirmed that season 3 is the final season, but have also just teased a potential American spin-off series with a very big A-list cameo in the final episode.

However, the American version (reported to be director by David Fincher) has not yet been green lit by the streamer and as a result, has not yet been filmed.

That hasn't stopped social media users running away with it and now, false information is going viral.

Squid Game creator has confirmed season 3 is the final season. Picture: Netflix

Yesterday (June 28), several TikTok videos have gone viral claiming to have access to Squid Game season 4 on Netflix. One of those videos has been viewed 6 million times with over 63,000 shares.

The video shows a website that looks like Netflix's interface with the title, Squid Game 4: Welcome To America, and a photo of Cate Blanchett sat in a car wearing a suit. (If you've watched the end of Squid Game season 3, you'll know why that's relevant...)

The video even goes as far to include a synopsis for the season as well as a very vague log lines for each episode and the apparent cast.

However, the entire thing is completely fake. It's not real and does not appear on the official Netflix website.

The viral TikTok claiming Squid Game 4: Welcome to America is on Netflix is not real. Picture: Netflix

Is there a Squid Game season 4?

Netflix and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk have categorically confirmed that there will be no Squid Game season 4. The main Squid Game series is now completely over and will not continue.

The video appears to be circulating around several TikTok spam accounts for engagement, and comments are also pointing users to a website that is not an official Netflix website.

The same TikTok accounts have also claimed to have early access to Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things 5 – both of which are also completely fake.

The viral 'Squid Game 4: Welcome To America' TikTok is not real. Picture: via TikTok

It's not the first time the internet has been tricked into believing false news about the future of the Squid Game franchise.

When season 2 dropped in December 2024, an image went viral claiming that a 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' was in the works, with several spin-offs such as 'Squid Game 1987' and 'Squid Game USA'.

We were able to debunk the image almost immediately after discovering that it was originally a photo from a 2022 Marvel panel at San Diego Comic Con that had been edited to look like a Squid Game announcement.

The Squid Game Cinematic Universe photo is actually an edited version of a Marvel panel. Picture: Nerdist, via Reddit

Will there be an American version of Squid Game?

So far, Netflix has not officially confirmed any Squid Game spin-offs. However, there are reports of an American version of Squid Game that is set to be directed by David Fincher.

But despite the teaser at the end of Squid Game season 3, showing Cate Blanchett's recruiter playing ddakji with people on the streets of Los Angeles, it has not yet been given the official green light by the streaming service.

Don't believe everything you see on TikTok – Squid Game 4: Welcome to America is not real.

