Does Player 120 die in Squid Game? Park Sung-hoon addresses Hyun-ju ending backlash.

Squid Game fans were left outraged over Player 120's shocking final scene.

Park Sung-hoon has responded to fan outrage over Hyun-ju's (Player 120) emotional Squid Game season 3 ending.

As the final instalment of Gi-hun's story, Squid Game season 3 is arguably the show's most devastating season yet. Not only does it reveal whether or not Gi-hun survives the games but it also explains what happens to multiple fan favourite characters including Jang Geum-ja (Player 149), Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) and Jun-hee's baby.

Among them is trans icon Hyun-ju (Player 120). In season 2, we learn that Hyun-ju has entered the games to win money to pay for gender-affirming surgery. During the show, Hyun-ju bonds with multiple characters, including Geum-ja and Jun-hee, and viewers have praised Park Sung-hoon's incredible performance in the role.

What happens to Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 3? Scroll down to see why fans are outraged over her final scene.

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers below

What happens to Player 120 in Squid Game season 3?

Like most players in Squid Game season 3, Hyun-ju tragically dies during the games and her death is one of the most brutal killings in Squid Game history. In fact, Hyun-ju's death is so sudden that it's lead to criticism from fans. Some have called it "unnecessary" and actor Park Sung-hoon has even revealed qualms with his character's ending.

How does Player 120 die in Squid Game season 3?

In Squid Game season 3 episode 2, the remaining players are tasked with playing a game of hide and seek where half the players are seekers (red) and the other half are hiders (blue). The twist is the seekers have to find and kill a blue player in 30 minutes to make it to the next round alive. Meanwhile, the blue players have to avoid being killed.

To make things even more dramatic, there's also an exit in the arena. If the blue players find and unlock the exit, they can escape the game. Hyun-ju , Geum-ja and Jun-hee are all on the blue team and they search for an exit together. However, their escape plans are put on pause when Jun-hee gives birth in the arena.

After Jun-hee has safely given birth to a baby girl, Hyun-ju finds the exit. She considers leaving the arena but then goes back to tell Geum-ja and Jun-hee. When Hyun-ju tells them that she's found the exit, Myung-gi (Player 333) stabs Hyun-ju in the back not realising that she's with Jun-hee. Hyun-ju tragically dies and is eliminated.

Reacting to Hyun-ju's shocking death, one fan tweeted: "player 120's death is still so very lazy and unnecessary. standing at the door like that knowing that she could get stabbed any time was 100% ooc of her."

Another wrote: "THIS IS DIABOLICAL. SQUID GAME S3 EPISODE 2 IS HEARTBREAKING."

ok now that i finished the thing



player 120's death is still so very lazy and unnecessary. standing at the door like that knowing that she could get stabbed any time was 100% ooc of her. the writers can't even write their own character properly

she fought to death to save player 222 & player 149, she has the keys, she found the exit but came back for player 222 & player 149 just for her to be (accidentally) killed by player 333?



THIS IS DIABOLICAL. SQUID GAME S3 EPISODE 2 IS HEARTBREAKING.

she was so happy. i'm so heartbroken

Player 120's death might be the saddest one yet of all the squid games. I simply wasn't prepared for that.

Now, Park Sung-hoon has addressed Hyun-ju's divisive ending. Speaking to Variety, Sung-hoon revealed that he was also taken aback by Hyun-ju dying so early in season 3. He explained: "It was very hard for me to say goodbye to her, because I thought she would last longer. I think she died earlier than she should have, so it’s a shame.”

Explaining why Hyun-ju went back for the women, Sung-hoon said: "In Season 2, her main motivation was to get the money so that she could get her gender affirmation surgery, go to Thailand and start over. But in Season 3, her big motivation became protecting the weaker woman here, Geum-ja, and Jun-hee’s newborn baby."

He added: "When she took a step outside, there was a wake up call inside her head telling her to go back: 'You have to protect these people.' I think the only thought left in her head at the moment was to go save them. I remember limping and being very bloody, walking back to the room."

Sung-hoon ended by saying: "I feel very emotional right now, actually, thinking back to that scene, because it was such a sad and heartbreaking moment."

