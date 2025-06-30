Does Player 120 die in Squid Game? Park Sung-hoon responds to Hyun-ju ending backlash

30 June 2025, 13:16 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 13:19

Does Player 120 die in Squid Game? Park Sung-hoon addresses Hyun-ju ending backlash
Does Player 120 die in Squid Game? Park Sung-hoon addresses Hyun-ju ending backlash. Picture: Netflix, Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Squid Game fans were left outraged over Player 120's shocking final scene.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Park Sung-hoon has responded to fan outrage over Hyun-ju's (Player 120) emotional Squid Game season 3 ending.

As the final instalment of Gi-hun's story, Squid Game season 3 is arguably the show's most devastating season yet. Not only does it reveal whether or not Gi-hun survives the games but it also explains what happens to multiple fan favourite characters including Jang Geum-ja (Player 149), Kim Jun-hee (Player 222) and Jun-hee's baby.

Among them is trans icon Hyun-ju (Player 120). In season 2, we learn that Hyun-ju has entered the games to win money to pay for gender-affirming surgery. During the show, Hyun-ju bonds with multiple characters, including Geum-ja and Jun-hee, and viewers have praised Park Sung-hoon's incredible performance in the role.

What happens to Hyun-ju in Squid Game season 3? Scroll down to see why fans are outraged over her final scene.

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers below

Watch the Squid Game - Season 3 trailer

What happens to Player 120 in Squid Game season 3?

Like most players in Squid Game season 3, Hyun-ju tragically dies during the games and her death is one of the most brutal killings in Squid Game history. In fact, Hyun-ju's death is so sudden that it's lead to criticism from fans. Some have called it "unnecessary" and actor Park Sung-hoon has even revealed qualms with his character's ending.

How does Player 120 die in Squid Game season 3?

In Squid Game season 3 episode 2, the remaining players are tasked with playing a game of hide and seek where half the players are seekers (red) and the other half are hiders (blue). The twist is the seekers have to find and kill a blue player in 30 minutes to make it to the next round alive. Meanwhile, the blue players have to avoid being killed.

To make things even more dramatic, there's also an exit in the arena. If the blue players find and unlock the exit, they can escape the game. Hyun-ju , Geum-ja and Jun-hee are all on the blue team and they search for an exit together. However, their escape plans are put on pause when Jun-hee gives birth in the arena.

After Jun-hee has safely given birth to a baby girl, Hyun-ju finds the exit. She considers leaving the arena but then goes back to tell Geum-ja and Jun-hee. When Hyun-ju tells them that she's found the exit, Myung-gi (Player 333) stabs Hyun-ju in the back not realising that she's with Jun-hee. Hyun-ju tragically dies and is eliminated.

Reacting to Hyun-ju's shocking death, one fan tweeted: "player 120's death is still so very lazy and unnecessary. standing at the door like that knowing that she could get stabbed any time was 100% ooc of her."

Another wrote: "THIS IS DIABOLICAL. SQUID GAME S3 EPISODE 2 IS HEARTBREAKING."

Now, Park Sung-hoon has addressed Hyun-ju's divisive ending. Speaking to Variety, Sung-hoon revealed that he was also taken aback by Hyun-ju dying so early in season 3. He explained: "It was very hard for me to say goodbye to her, because I thought she would last longer. I think she died earlier than she should have, so it’s a shame.”

Explaining why Hyun-ju went back for the women, Sung-hoon said: "In Season 2, her main motivation was to get the money so that she could get her gender affirmation surgery, go to Thailand and start over. But in Season 3, her big motivation became protecting the weaker woman here, Geum-ja, and Jun-hee’s newborn baby."

He added: "When she took a step outside, there was a wake up call inside her head telling her to go back: 'You have to protect these people.' I think the only thought left in her head at the moment was to go save them. I remember limping and being very bloody, walking back to the room."

Sung-hoon ended by saying: "I feel very emotional right now, actually, thinking back to that scene, because it was such a sad and heartbreaking moment."

Read more about Squid Game here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's daughter

Does the baby die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to 222's baby

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

A fake video claiming that Squid Game season 4 is available to stream is going viral

Is 'Squid Game 4: Welcome To America' real? The fake viral TikTok debunked

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are..." meaning and reveals Gi-hun's final words

Squid Game creator explains hidden meaning behind who won the games in season 3

Who wins in Squid Game season 3? Creator explains ending and hidden meaning

Is the Squid Game Cinematic Universe picture real? The fake edit explained

Is the 'Squid Game Cinematic Universe' real? The truth behind the viral photo explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained

Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending sets up spin-off

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to Player 456.

Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 3? Gi-hun's ending explained

Who survives Squid Game season 3? The full list of survivors revealed

Who survives Squid Game season 3? Full list of survivors revealed

Every Squid Game season 3 death: Who dies?

Who dies in Squid Game season 3? Every death in order explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits