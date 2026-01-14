Here's why Spider-Man fans think Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales

14 January 2026, 17:49 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 18:11

Here's why Spider-Man fans think Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales
Here's why Spider-Man fans think Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Netflix, Sony
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will Caleb McLaughlin play Miles Morales in a live-action Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse? The viral fan theory explained.

A theory that Caleb McLaughlin has been cast as Miles Morales in a new Spider-Man is currently going viral online.

As soon as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018, a whole new audience fell in love with beloved comic book character Miles Morales. Since then, Miles has returned as the lead in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and another animated Miles Morales film titled Spider Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to come out in 2026.

The films are so huge that fancasts for a live-action Miles Morales often go viral on social media and one of the most popular suggestions is Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin. Now, fans think that Caleb has actually got the role.

Scroll down to see why people think Caleb has signed on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character.

Watch the Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse trailer

As it stands, Sony are yet to confirm if a live-action Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in the works. However, fans believe that Caleb McLaughlin's recent Instagram post suggests that he has been training for the prestigious role.

On January 6th, Caleb shared a series of videos titled 'Spinjutsu' which show him practicing an array of impressive stunts. In the clips, Caleb can be seen doing flips, cartwheels and walkovers and the post has been liked over two million times.

Caleb didn't mention if he was getting ready for for a particular role or just having fun but it wasn't long before his comments were filled with requests for him to play Miles.

In a comment with over 40,000 likes, one fan said: "MILES MORALES NOWWWWWWW".

Another wrote: "He’s practicing for Miles".

As it stands, Caleb is yet to expand further on the videos or his potential casting as Miles. However, talking to Time in 2025, Caleb said: "That's my dream role." Fans have even suggested that Miles' Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink should play Miles' love interest Gwen Stacy.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man famously first appeared in Captain America: Civil War so it's possible Miles will appear in Tom's upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie or a different Marvel project before getting his own film.

What do you think? Would Caleb make a good Miles Morales?

