When will Spider-Man Brand New Day be on streaming? How to watch online

8 August 2026, 16:04

When does Spider-Man Brand New Day come out on streaming?
When does Spider-Man Brand New Day come out on streaming? Picture: Sony Pictures via Alamy
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix? Here's when, where and how you can watch the film on streaming at home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally (!) in our hands and is already breaking box office records, but when can you watch it at home?

Starring Tom Holland back in the Spidey Suit alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink (in a top secret role that we won't reveal here), Brand New Day picks up a few years after the devastating ending of No Way Home when everyone forgot who Peter Parker is.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just been released in cinemas so obviously, it will not be streaming any time soon.

You'll have to head to your local cinema to see it on the big screen but if you're ok with waiting until it's available to buy or rent on VOD services, here's when you can expect to be able to watch it at home.

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Disney+?

Spider-Man: Brand New day will drop on VOD services before it comes to Netflix or Disney+
Spider-Man: Brand New day will drop on VOD services before it comes to Netflix or Disney+. Picture: Alamy

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on streaming?

No official streaming date has been confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day just yet.

The film dropped on July 31st and will likely have an extended cinema run due to its popularity so it's going to be quite a while before fans are able to watch at home.

Before the film is available to stream for free (with a subscription, of course), it'll be available to buy or rent on VOD (Video On Demand) services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV.

Films usually appear on VOD services around 6-8 weeks after their initial cinema run but given how successful Brand New Day's cinema run is proving to be, it'll likely be on the longer end of that timeframe.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix?
Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix? Picture: Alamy

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix?

Despite Brand New Day being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not actually a Disney film. Spider-Man is actually a Sony production which means Disney+ may not be the first place it lands on streaming services.

For viewers in the US, Netflix could possibly be the place where fans are able to stream Brand New Day once it's released on streaming, thanks to Sony's deal with the streaming platform.

For viewers in the UK, Brand New Day could possibly end up streaming on Sky and NOW, thanks to another one of Sony's streaming deals. (All three previous Tom Holland Spider-Man films are available to watch on Sky and NOW.)

There's no confirmation of any of that yet though, so we'll update this article as soon as Brand New Day's streaming home is confirmed.

Read more Tom Holland and Zendaya news here:

WATCH: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Spider-Man Quiz'

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Spider-Man Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island's Julia Majchrzak and Lorenzo Alessi pictured at the finale and in the villa together.

Are Love Island winners Julia and Lorenzo still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Jasmine Müller and Kavan Murphy pictured at the finale and in the villa.

Are Love Island's Jasmine and Kavan still together?

Love Island

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Jesy Nelson pictured on camera and with her twin daughters on their birthday.

Jesy Nelson admits she was 'terrified' as she shares news of twins' latest operation

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Jake T. Austin breaks silence on why he wasn't in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Love Island's Priya and Aidan, Robyn, Lorenzo and Yasmin, and Simba and Ope.

Love Island 2026 reunion in pictures as cast reveal what happened inside

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Danny Hewitt and Bec Zacharia on their wedding day and Bec on her Instagram story.

MAFS Australia's Bec selling her wedding ring after split from Danny

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place shocks fans by killing off beloved original major character

MAFS Australia experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla promo image and new expert Dr Lurve.

MAFS Australia line up new expert after Mel Schilling's tragic passing

Love Island's Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak pictured on This Morning and in the villa.

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia finally go on their first date

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits