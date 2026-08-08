When will Spider-Man Brand New Day be on streaming? How to watch online

When does Spider-Man Brand New Day come out on streaming? Picture: Sony Pictures via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix? Here's when, where and how you can watch the film on streaming at home.

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally (!) in our hands and is already breaking box office records, but when can you watch it at home?

Starring Tom Holland back in the Spidey Suit alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink (in a top secret role that we won't reveal here), Brand New Day picks up a few years after the devastating ending of No Way Home when everyone forgot who Peter Parker is.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just been released in cinemas so obviously, it will not be streaming any time soon.

You'll have to head to your local cinema to see it on the big screen but if you're ok with waiting until it's available to buy or rent on VOD services, here's when you can expect to be able to watch it at home.

Is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Disney+?

Spider-Man: Brand New day will drop on VOD services before it comes to Netflix or Disney+. Picture: Alamy

When will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on streaming?

No official streaming date has been confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day just yet.

The film dropped on July 31st and will likely have an extended cinema run due to its popularity so it's going to be quite a while before fans are able to watch at home.

Before the film is available to stream for free (with a subscription, of course), it'll be available to buy or rent on VOD (Video On Demand) services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV.

Films usually appear on VOD services around 6-8 weeks after their initial cinema run but given how successful Brand New Day's cinema run is proving to be, it'll likely be on the longer end of that timeframe.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix? Picture: Alamy

Will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be on Disney+ or Netflix?

Despite Brand New Day being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's not actually a Disney film. Spider-Man is actually a Sony production which means Disney+ may not be the first place it lands on streaming services.

For viewers in the US, Netflix could possibly be the place where fans are able to stream Brand New Day once it's released on streaming, thanks to Sony's deal with the streaming platform.

For viewers in the UK, Brand New Day could possibly end up streaming on Sky and NOW, thanks to another one of Sony's streaming deals. (All three previous Tom Holland Spider-Man films are available to watch on Sky and NOW.)

There's no confirmation of any of that yet though, so we'll update this article as soon as Brand New Day's streaming home is confirmed.

Read more Tom Holland and Zendaya news here:

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