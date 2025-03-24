Here's why Snow White cut major song from the live-action soundtrack

Here's why Snow White cut major song from the live-action soundtrack. Picture: Disney / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Disney's new live-action Snow White only includes three songs from the original soundtrack.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you've watched the new Snow White film, you may be wondering why some songs are missing from the soundtrack.

Ever since Disney first announced that they were adapting Snow White into a live-action movie, fans have wondered how they would adapt the film for a modern audience. From the controversy surrounding how they would depict the "seven dwarves" to the racist backlash over Rachel Zegler's casting, the remake has sparked a lot of opinions.

Now, the film is out Rachel has earned widespread praise for her performance as Snow. However, the film itself has received mixed reviews and one thing that's confused viewers is the songs that have been cut from the movie.

Watch the live-action Snow White trailer

Why is 'One Day My Prince Will Come' not in Snow White?

The new Snow White features 'Heigh-Ho', 'Whistle While You Work' and 'The Silly Song' from the original soundtrack. However, classics like 'One Song', 'With a Smile and a Song' and most notably, 'One Day My Prince Will Come' have all been removed from the film. Snow's solo 'One Day My Prince Will Come' only appears in instrumental form.

In place of these songs, the soundtrack features brand new songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Instead of 'One Day My Prince Will Come', Rachel sings a new 'I Want' song for Snow in the form of 'Waiting on a Wish'. The song is about Snow wanting to escape her stepmother's tyranny instead of wanting a prince.

As for why 'One Day My Prince Will Come' was cut, there's a pretty simple reason. Snow doesn't have a prince love interest in the movie. Instead, she falls in love with a bandit called Jonathan. However, there's more to it than that.

Rachel Zegler - Waiting On A Wish (From "Disney's Snow White")

Speaking to Buzzfeed in 2021, Rachel confirmed that the live-action Snow White would be modernised: "Even though she's the original Disney princess and we love her so much, [she's been] criticised for existing solely for a prince, existing solely to be rescued."

She added: "And I think that our director, Marc Webb, and everyone who's working on this film has really taken her narrative and turned it into something that's a lot stronger."

Rachel also told Variety: "It's no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a Snow White that is not gonna be saved by the prince. She's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming [a] leader."

Instead of needing a prince to rescue her, Disney's Snow White ends with her figuring out that she has the power within herself to free her kingdom from the Evil Queen.

What did you think of the live-action Snow White?

Read more Disney news here:

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.