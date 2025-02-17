Aubrey Plaza pays emotional tribute to late husband Jeff Baena during SNL50 appearance

17 February 2025, 16:24 | Updated: 17 February 2025, 17:04

Aubrey Plaza pays emotional tribute to late husband Jeff Baena during SNL50 appearance
Picture: NBC, Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sundance NEXT
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

SNL's 50th anniversary special was Aubrey Plaza's first public appearance since Jeff Baena passed.

Aubrey Plaza fans have spotted that she paid tribute to her late husband Jeff Baena with an emotional detail at SNL50.

Earlier this year (Jan 3), American screenwriter and film director Jeff Baena tragically passed away aged 47. Jeff was also married to Agatha All Along star Aubrey, and the couple had been together since 2011.

After meeting at one of Jeff's game nights, they began to date each other and eventually married in 2021 in a private ceremony in their backyard.

SNL50 (Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary Special) marked Aubrey's first public appearance since Jeff's death and she honoured her husband with a sweet nod to their wedding on the show.

To celebrate Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary, the beloved sketch comedy show hosted an all-star special with artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Nick Jonas and Bad Bunny all guest-starring. Not only that but many high-profile actors also made appearances on the show including the likes of Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Maya Rudolph.

During the show, Aubrey Plaza appeared to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard and fans were quick to notice that her outfit acted as a tribute to husband Jeff.

Aubrey wore a suit with a tie-dye shirt. Aubrey revealed back in 2021 that she got married to Jeff wearing tie-dye pyjamas that he had made for them.

On The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, Aubrey said: "We got married on a whim. Literally decided at around 5pm and got married at 8:30. Jeff got really into tie-dyeing during the quarantine. So, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us. I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects."

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "Aubrey wearing a tie dyed shirt... if I wasn't crying already."

Another added: "Jeff's shirt, I'm gonna cry."

On January 6th, Aubrey and Jeff's family released a statement to People that read: "This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

