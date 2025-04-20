When will Sinners be on streaming? How to watch the Michael B. Jordan film online

When does Sinners come out on streaming? Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Sinners be on Max, Netflix or Prime Video? Here's when, where and how you can watch Ryan Coogler's Sinners on streaming at home.

We know it's only April but Sinners is – hands downnn – one of the best films of the year. Social media can't stop talking about Ryan Coogler's masterpiece, but where can you watch it online and when will it be on streaming?

Starring Michael B. Jordan (who plays twins Smoke and Stack), Sinners is a period horror film that takes place in 1932. Smoke and Stack return to their hometown to start again, reuniting with old friends and former lovers, only to be confronted by a terrifying supernatural evil.

Holding 98% from 239 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, Sinners has become of the best reviewed films on the platform, ever.

Sinners is one that should absolutely be seen on the big screen (in IMAX, too, if you can) but if you're looking to watch it at home, here's all the info we know so far about Sinners' streaming release date.

Where to watch Sinners online? Is Sinners on streaming?

Michael B. Jordan stars as twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler's Sinners. Picture: Alamy

When will Sinners be on streaming?

Seeing as it's only just been released in cinemas, it'll be a while before Sinners lands on streaming services. For now, you'll have to go to your local theatre to see what all the hype is about.

Sinners will eventually be released on VOD services (Video On Demand) where you'll be able to purchase or rent the film from the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV or Google Play Movies.

It's currently unclear just how long Sinners will stay in theatres for. We'll update this article as soon as we know more about when it's expected to become available to rent at home.

Watch the Sinners trailer

Will Sinners be on Netflix, Prime Video or HBO Max?

Sinners will eventually start streaming on Max because it is a Warner Bros. production and the company own the streaming platform. However, you will need to be a Max subscriber in order to watch it when it drops.

Sinners will also soon be available to watch on Prime Video, but it will not be available to stream as part of your subscription. Viewers will need to purchase or rent the film via the platform's VOD service for an additional cost in order to watch it.

Sinners will not be available to stream on Netflix.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners will soon become available to stream online at Max. Picture: Alamy

What is Sinners about?

Directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Wakanda Forever, Creed), Sinners is period piece, a supernatural horror and an action film all rolled into one. On top of that, the soundtrack is incredible.

Sinners sees twins Smoke and Stack return to their home in the Mississippi Delta during the prohibition era. After reuniting with old friends, they set up their own juke joint and host a huge homecoming party. However, the party is soon interrupted by Jack O'Connell's villainous Remmick.

A nightmare soon unfolds outside the walls of the juke joint and the group inside find themselves confronted by evil.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan alongside and incredible ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell.

