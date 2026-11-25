Simon Cowell's big plans for second Netflix series revealed

Simon Cowell has already begun working on his second series of The Next Act. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

December 10 were the hit band Simon Cowell formed on his latest talent-search series and now he's on the look out for a girlband to rival Little Mix.

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Simon Cowell returned to our TV screens in 2025 with a new series, The Next Act, where he scoured the country for the newest boyband.

Putting together December 10 on the hit Netflix show, it has now been revealed the music manager is set to do it all over again, but this time for a new girl group.

Following the success of the first series, Simon, 67, instantly began pulling together his search for the newest female talent and is said to be ready to get the show commissioned by the streaming service for a second time.

A TV source told The Sun: "There was talk of a girl group follow-up the moment the first series started to come together.

Simon Cowell is hoping to find the next Little Mix on his talent search. Picture: Getty

"With the success of The Next Act, the project has evolved to the point where Netflix could soon be in a position to commission it."

It's thought Simon is hoping to find the next Little Mix, who found fame appearing on his most famous talent show, The X Factor, with Tulisa Contostavlos as their mentor.

December 10, who were the winners of first series of The Next Act, consists of seven members, Cruz Lee-Ojo, Danny Bretherton, Hendrik Christoffersen, John Fadare, Josh Oliver, Nicolas Alves and Sean Hayden.

The band have had huge success in their first 12 months of fame which includes two sell-out tours, one in the UK and one in Europe.

Simon Cowell is said to be ready to take his new series to Netflix. Picture: Getty

And to celebrate their first anniversary since they were revealed on the Netflix show, they've confirmed two live shows in London this December.

They will also be performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on December 6th.

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