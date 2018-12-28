Here's A Complete List Of Everything Leaving And Joining Netflix In January 2019

Netflix Jan 2019. Picture: Netflix / Disney

Prepare for some quality film and TV show streaming.

Get your Netflix and chill snacks ready, because in January there are some phenomenal shows and films joining the streaming platform! From adorable family films to gritty action films, there's guaranteed to be something for everyone.

It all kicks off on New Year's Day - here's what's arriving on January 1st:

A Series Of Unfortunate Events: Season 3

Across the Universe

Babel

Black Hawk

Down

City of God

COMEDIANS of the world

Definitely, Maybe

Godzilla

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

It Takes Two

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jersey Boys

Mona Lisa Smile

Mr. Bean's Holiday

Pan's Labyrinth

Pinky Malinky

Pulp Fiction

Swingers

Tears of the Sun

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Dark Knight

The Departed

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Strangers

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Watchmen

xXx

XXX: State of the Union

January 2nd:

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4th:

And Breathe Normally

Call My Agent!: Season 3

El Potro: Unstoppable

Lionheart

January 9th:

Godzilla The Planet Eater

Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10th:

When Heroes Fly

January 11th:

Friends From College: Season 2

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium

Sex Education

Solo

The Last Laugh

January 15th:

Revenger

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 16th:

American Gangster

January 17th:

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18th:

Carmen Sandiego

Close

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

GIRL

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

IO

Soni

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

January 21st:

Justice

January 24th:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25th:

Animas

Black Earth Rising

Club de Cuervos: Season 4

Kingdom

Medici: The Magnificent

Polar

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2

January 27th:

Z Nation: Season 5

January 29th:

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All

Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30th:

The Incredibles 2

Although we have all this wonderful stuff joining the platform, sadly we'll have to say goodbye to some fan favourites, too (Lord of the Rings). Sadly, most shows and films leaving will be gone on the 1st of January, so you'd better get watching asap!

Here's everything leaving Netflix in January:

January 1st:

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Blade

Blade II

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Catwoman

Face/Off

Finding Neverland

Friday Night Lights

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Am Ali

Interview with the Vampire

Into the Wild

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Kung Fu Panda

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Marie Antoinette

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Million Dollar Baby

Monsters vs. Aliens

Mortal Kombat

Rent

Sharknado

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Sharknado 3

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

Sharknado 5

The 6th Day

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Green Mile

The Iron Giant

The Princess Diaries

The Queen of the Damned

The Reaping

The Shining

January 4th

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

January 13th:

It Follows

January 14th:

Armageddon

January 18th:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 19th:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

... And that's everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2019!