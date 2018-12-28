Here's A Complete List Of Everything Leaving And Joining Netflix In January 2019
28 December 2018, 12:18
Prepare for some quality film and TV show streaming.
Get your Netflix and chill snacks ready, because in January there are some phenomenal shows and films joining the streaming platform! From adorable family films to gritty action films, there's guaranteed to be something for everyone.
It all kicks off on New Year's Day - here's what's arriving on January 1st:
A Series Of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
Across the Universe
Babel
Black Hawk
Down
City of God
COMEDIANS of the world
Definitely, Maybe
Godzilla
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
It Takes Two
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jersey Boys
Mona Lisa Smile
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Pan's Labyrinth
Pinky Malinky
Pulp Fiction
Swingers
Tears of the Sun
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Dark Knight
The Departed
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Strangers
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Watchmen
xXx
XXX: State of the Union
January 2nd:
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
January 4th:
And Breathe Normally
Call My Agent!: Season 3
El Potro: Unstoppable
Lionheart
January 9th:
Godzilla The Planet Eater
Solo: A Star Wars Story
January 10th:
When Heroes Fly
January 11th:
Friends From College: Season 2
ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
Sex Education
Solo
The Last Laugh
January 15th:
Revenger
Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry
January 16th:
American Gangster
January 17th:
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace
January 18th:
Carmen Sandiego
Close
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GIRL
Grace and Frankie: Season 5
IO
Soni
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5
January 21st:
Justice
January 24th:
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
January 25th:
Animas
Black Earth Rising
Club de Cuervos: Season 4
Kingdom
Medici: The Magnificent
Polar
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Part 2
January 27th:
Z Nation: Season 5
January 29th:
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: One Show Fits All
Ant-Man and the Wasp
January 30th:
The Incredibles 2
Although we have all this wonderful stuff joining the platform, sadly we'll have to say goodbye to some fan favourites, too (Lord of the Rings). Sadly, most shows and films leaving will be gone on the 1st of January, so you'd better get watching asap!
Here's everything leaving Netflix in January:
January 1st:
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Blade
Blade II
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Catwoman
Face/Off
Finding Neverland
Friday Night Lights
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Am Ali
Interview with the Vampire
Into the Wild
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Kung Fu Panda
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Marie Antoinette
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Million Dollar Baby
Monsters vs. Aliens
Mortal Kombat
Rent
Sharknado
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 3
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
Sharknado 5
The 6th Day
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Green Mile
The Iron Giant
The Princess Diaries
The Queen of the Damned
The Reaping
The Shining
January 4th
Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World
January 13th:
It Follows
January 14th:
Armageddon
January 18th:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
January 19th:
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
... And that's everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2019!