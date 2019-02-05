Shipwrecked Fans Are Wondering What’s Happened As The Show Is “Turning Into Love Island"

Fans think the new series of Shipwrecked is turning into Love Island. Picture: E4

Fans aren't happy with how different the new version of the show is to the old Shipwrecked from seven years ago.

Everyone was buzzing when Shipwrecked came back to our screens after seven long years but fans have all been saying the same thing... where are the challenges and why is it suddenly just like Love Island?

In the original version of the show, castaways were stranded on a remote island for five months and had to fend for themselves and create their own shelters and catch their own food.

On the new series, the contestants were provided with ready-made shelters and food supplies - there was even a makeshift island wardrobe for their clothes, for crying out loud!

As well as having a much easier life on the Cook Islands than the previous cohort, the contestants are seemingly all single and immediately embarked on a game of spin the coconut.

Even the producers subtly acknowledged the similarities:

Fans took to Twitter to express their dismay that the show was turning into another version of Love Island:

Annoyed with the amount of programmes that are similar these days... Shipwrecked just stinks of a knock off Love Island... it's actually so cringey how hard they're trying for fame...😏😑 — Katie (@6_LiFe_Is_ShOrT) February 4, 2019

What’s with the new luxury version of #shipwrecked? Are us millennials really that bad they can’t trust them to make anything 😂✋🏻. It’s like a mix of love island come ship wrecked. — Velma (@chloevelmafinan) January 28, 2019

Why has #Shipwrecked turned into Love Island? More interested in “finding love” than fending for themselves 🤔 — Joannah (@Joannah_Mc) February 4, 2019

Please tell me that on the second island, they will have to make everything themselves? So far, this is like Love Island goes camping. #Shipwrecked — Simon Antink (@SimonAntink) January 28, 2019

What the hell has happened to Shipwrecked 😭why are they not building their own shelter! It used to be Bear Grylls esc, now it’s like Love Island 😴 #Shipwrecked — Emily Lane (@Emily_Lane1) January 28, 2019

Here's hoping they introduce more survival tasks so the show is about more than finding love - we miss the element of danger!

