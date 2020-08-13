Sex Education Is Looking For Extras For Season 3 Of Hit Netflix Show

13 August 2020, 10:43

Sex Education is set to resume filming this month, but the Netflix show needs extras!
Sex Education is set to resume filming this month, but the Netflix show needs extras! Picture: netflix

Fancy being an extra in Sex Education Season 3?!

Sex Education need extras for Season 3 of the hit Netflix show.

Casting company Mad Dog Productions are looking for people who look between 18 and 26 who are local or able to travel to South Wales.

Netflix’s Sex Education Season 3: Fan Theory Predicts How Otis Will Finally Confess His Feelings For Maeve

Sex Education need extras for Season 3!
Sex Education need extras for Season 3! Picture: netflix

They’re also looking for a choir to appear in the upcoming series.

A message on their site reads: "Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25.

“Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances.

"Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply."

The hit show is scheduled to resume filming later this month.

Stars including Emma Mackey and Gillian Anderson were forced to pause shooting when the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March.

There is no official release date just let but fans are hopeful it will drop in January 2021.

We can’t wait to see it!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

The rich young couple who bought the $40 million Selling Sunset listing

Selling Sunset: Who Bought The $40 Million House Sold By Jason Oppenheim?

Features

Dani Dyer is expecting her first baby

Pregnant Dani Dyer Displays Baby Bump In Glamorous Instagram Pictures

Who is Jesy Nelson dating?

Jesy Nelson Boyfriend: Who Is The Little Mix Star Dating?

Justin Hartley has gone instagram official with new girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley And Rumoured New Girlfriend Go Instagram Official Following Divorce From Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause
Jade Thirlwall posts brutally honest poem about self-loathing

Little Mix Praise Jade Thirlwall Opening Up About Self-Loathing In Brutally Honest Instagram Post
Ariana Grande and Doja Cat's song may be on upcoming Nicki Minaj album

Ariana Grande And Doja Cat Have A Song Together & It Could Be On Nicki Minaj's Album

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters