Sex Education Is Looking For Extras For Season 3 Of Hit Netflix Show

Sex Education is set to resume filming this month, but the Netflix show needs extras! Picture: netflix

Casting company Mad Dog Productions are looking for people who look between 18 and 26 who are local or able to travel to South Wales.

They’re also looking for a choir to appear in the upcoming series.

A message on their site reads: "Seeking a real choir for Sex Education series 3. Playing ages 18-25.

“Must be local or able to travel to south Wales. Seeking clips of performances.

"Vocal ensembles such as gospel, a capella and traditional all welcome to apply."

The hit show is scheduled to resume filming later this month.

Stars including Emma Mackey and Gillian Anderson were forced to pause shooting when the coronavirus pandemic hit back in March.

There is no official release date just let but fans are hopeful it will drop in January 2021.

We can’t wait to see it!

