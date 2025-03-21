Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news. Picture: Apple TV+

Will there be a Severance season 3? Here's what we know about the future of the Apple TV+ show and whether it's been renewed.

Hello Lumon employees! With Severance season 2 now over, fans are wondering, will there be a Severance season 3?

Over the course of two seasons, Severance has quickly become Apple TV+'s most talked about show. From the incredible concept to the gripping plot, it constantly leaves you desperate to know what happens next and season 2 gave fans everything. Helena Eagan infiltrating the workplace? Check. Gemma backstory? Check. The mysterious Ms. Huang? Check.

After that show-stopping Severance season 2 finale, viewers are desperate for more. With that in mind, here's everything we know about Severance season 3 including the release date, cast information, plot spoilers, trailers and more.

Obviously, there's MAJOR Severance season 2 spoilers ahead!

When does Severance season 3 come out?

Has Severance been renewed for season 3?

Yes, following the release of the Severance season 2 finale, Ben Stiller took to X to ask Tim Cook: "So some fans are asking for Season 3 of Severance. What do you say, @tim_cook?" Tim then shared an official Severance season 3 renewal announcement video with the caption: "Season 3 of Severance is available upon request."

Appearing on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Ben also said: “Hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”

When is the Severance season 3 release date?

Until the show is officially renewed, we won't know much about Severance season 3's release date. However, it looks like fans won't have to wait too long for more episodes. There were three years between seasons 1 and 2 due to the WGA writers strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors strike.

When asked if we'll have to wait three years again on the New Heights podcast, Ben Stiller said: "No, the plan is not to!"

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Severance season 2's ending!

When does Severance season 3 come out? Picture: Apple TV+

Who will be in the Severance season 3 cast?

Based on how Severance season 2 ends, we expect the majority of the Severance cast will be back for more Lumon shenanigans in season 3. The following actors will likely return to the show:

Adam Scott - Mark

Britt Lower - Helly

Zach Cherry - Dylan

Tramell Tillman - Seth

Patricia Arquette - Harmony Cobel

Jen Tullock - Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman - Ms. Casey/Gemma Scout

Michael Chernus - Ricken Hale

Will Irving be in Severance season 3?

With Irving B. now no longer a Lumon employee, it's unclear if John Turturro will be back in season 3 to play him. It's also unclear if Christopher Walken will return as his love interest Burt Goodman.

Will Miss Huang be in Severance season 3?

Again, it's unclear if Sarah Bock will be back to play Miss Huang in Severance season 3. As it stands, neither Sarah, creator Dan Erickson nor producer/director Ben Stiller have made any official comments.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more Severance season 3 cast information.

Who will be in the Severance season 3 cast? Picture: Apple TV+

What will happen in Severance season 3?

Plot details for Severance season 3 are yet to be revealed but it will likely pick up right after season 2's incredible cliffhanger.

Season 2's final episode sees Outie Mark attempt to convince Innie Mark to save Gemma (who the innies know as Ms. Casey) once he completes the mysterious Cold Harbor file – otherwise, she'll be killed.

Innie Mark refuses at first but after completing the file, confiding in Helly and escaping Milchick's wild marching band performance, he makes his way to the Exports Hall. Once on Gemma's floor, his chip reverts him back to Outie Mark.

Outie Mark then coaxes severed Gemma out of the room and the two finally reunite as their Outie selves. They escape to the Exports elevator, but when they reach the severed floor, both return to their severed states. Innie Mark then takes Ms. Casey to the exit stairwell. She goes through and reverts to her Outie but locks her out with no other info of how to escape. He then turns around and runs away with Helly, leaving Gemma pounding on the door in tears.

Severance season 3 will likely explore what happens to Gemma after Innie Mark's brutal actions. Picture: Alamy

Season 3 will likely explore plenty more of that complex love triangle, including what's next for Gemma now that she's stranded in the exit stairwell. Will she be captured? Will she escape? Is Cobel waiting for her?

There's also the question of what will happen when Innie Mark has to clock out for the day. Will he even leave or will he and Helly attempt to stay on the severed floor for as long as possible?

Elsewhere, Milchick will have to deal with the fall out of another MDR uprising, we're still yet to find out exactly what's going on with Ms. Huang and the Wintertide Fellowship, and then there's Irving... is he still alive? Where was that train taking him?!

Is there a Severance season 3 trailer?

There are no trailers for Severance season 3 trailers for the time being but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

