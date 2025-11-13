Cast of Selling The OC has a huge shake up for season 4

Selling The OC is back for season 4 with a very different cast. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Meet the cast of Selling The OC season 4 from the newbies to originals.

Selling The OC has finally arrived with season 4 on Netflix and while we've been counting down the days to get all the latest real estate drama from Orange County, we've noticed a huge mix up in the cast.

With many familiar faces no longer gracing their desks at The Oppenheim Group, we've also got three new agents trying their luck at selling houses.

For 2025, Selling The OC are introducing Fiona Belle, Kaylee Ricciardi and Ashtyn Zerboni to the cast as they bring their expertise, and of course, drama, to what is being described as the best season yet.

To make room for so many new members, old ones will have had to left and loyal fans will notice that a huge six agents are not in this season. Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Ali Harper, Sean Palmieri and Lauren Shortt have all exited Selling The OC.

So what does the cast of Selling The OC look like now? Here's all the new and old members for season 4.

Alex Hall is back for another season of Selling The OC. Picture: Netflix

Alex Hall

Age: 35

Instagram: @alexhalloc

The OG of Selling The OC is Alex Hall who is one of the county's top selling realtors.

Always finding herself centre of the drama, in season 3 Alex began exploring a connection with Tyler Stanaland and in season 4, that's all set for an emotional end.

Outside of selling homes, Alex has a background in interior design and is also a mum to two children. She is currently dating Ian Young. They went Instagram official in March 2025 but actually met three years before when their mum and dad dated.

Polly Brindle

Age: 39

Instagram: @pollybrindle

Originally from Yorkshire, UK, Polly has lived all over the world thanks to her career in modelling but it was when she landed in California in 2011 that she found her long-term home.

She has been part of the Selling The OC cast since the start with plenty of storylines including love dramas and of course, rivalries.

Tyler Stanaland

Age: 36

Instagram: @tylerstanaland

One of the heart throbs of the series, it was a no brainer that Tyler would be back for season 4. Set to confront his feelings for Alex Hall once and for all, it's one of the biggest storylines of this series.

Tyler is a passionate real estate agent as his family have their own business. He got his license at just 18 years old. And when he's not evaluating real estate, you'll find him on his surf board.

Away from the show, he had a tough time adjusting to his divorce from Brittany Snow but now, two years on, he's engaged again to girlfriend Hannah Morrisey.

Selling The OC Gio is fiercely competitive when it comes to sell luxury homes. Picture: Netflix

Gio Helou

Age: 37

Instagram: @giovannehelou

Gio is one of the original real estate agents at the OC Oppenheim Group and takes his job of selling houses very seriously, even initiating competitions and rivalries in the office.

Outside of his job, he is married to wife Tiffany who he has son Teddy with. They are also expecting their second baby together.

Selling The OC's Brandi has been part of the cast since the beginning. Picture: Netflix

Brandi Marshall

Age: 37

Instagram: @shesbrandimarshall

Another OC original is Brandi who refuses to let the office politics get in the way of providing for her family.

Speaking about the new season, she told Tudum: "I was making new connections because a lot of the originals are not here anymore. It was a bit challenging … but I think that they’re awesome additions to the team."

Away from the TV screen she has two children with husband Sean Marshall who is a former pro basketball player.

Austin Victoria

Age: 34

Instagram: @austin_victoria

Season 3 was big for Austin who was trying to sell one of the biggest houses of his career and now he's back for season 4. Last season also saw him face a huge fall out with Sean, so it goes without saying that he's happy to see new faces this time around.

Austin lives a busy life as a model and is also a father of three who he has with wife Lisa.

Jason Oppenheim runs The OC Groups with twin brother Brett. Picture: Netflix

Jason Oppenheim

Age: 48

Instagram: @jasonoppenheim

Just one half of team boss from the Oppenheim Group is Jason who oversees all The OC sales.

With a hugely successful career in real estate, Jason managed to turn his life into two successful Netflix shows (Selling Sunset) too. Speaking about season four, he said: "This season, hands down, is the best drama and the best real estate that we’ve ever seen on Selling the OC."

Selling The OC is welcoming Ashtyn to the cast for season 4. Picture: Netflix

Ashtyn Zerboni

Age: 29

Instagram: @ashtyyn

A fresh face to Selling The OC's cast is Ashtyn who is an experienced real estate agent.

She also works as a model, actor and social net worker and has a degree in biology.

For this season, she will certainly bring the drama as she struggles to navigate new friendships, new agency all the while being pregnant.

Fiona Belle is bringing some tough competition into real estate this season of Selling The OC. Picture: Netflix

Fiona Belle

Age: 23

Instagram: @fionabbelle

Joining The O Group in 2024, Fiona has a huge point to prove as one of the youngest real estate agents in the business. Not afraid of a challenge, she's so far closed million-dollar deals.

Prior to this role, she worked at the San Francisco office with Ashtyn but that has done nothing for their friendship.

Away from the show, Fiona has opened up about being in an abusive relationship and how she's in the middle of a divorce.

Kaylee Ricciardi is the third new face to join the cast of Selling The OC for 2025. Picture: Netflix

Kaylee Ricciardi

Age: 35

Instagram: @kayleericciardi

Another fresh face for the cast is Kaylee who is no stranger to luxury real estate with her career beginning at Coachella as she organised elite rentals.

She also has a background in fashion and modelling and has studied psychology and neuroscience.

