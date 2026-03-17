Selling Sunset 'finishing negotiations' with OG cast member as she plans epic comeback

17 March 2026, 17:29

Selling Sunset producers are reportedly bringing back an original cast member for season 10
Selling Sunset producers are reportedly bringing back an original cast member for season 10. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is coming back to film Selling Sunset? And who is leaving? Netflix are currently lining up their biggest star yet.

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Selling Sunset season nine saw Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young officially quit the cast but as filming for the new TV series gets ready, it looks like they've found an epic replacement.

After four years away from the show, it's reported Netflix producers are currently in the last stages of signing a new contract, for the one and only Christine Quinn.

The fiery real estate agent left The Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset back in 2022 to focus on her own personal businesses with her then husband, Christian Dumontet.

Now, with things in her life believed to be very different, it's rumoured she's returning to the hit show.

Christine Quinn is said to be in negotiations for her epic comeback
Christine Quinn is said to be in negotiations for her epic comeback. Picture: Getty

A source told Us Weekly that season 10 filming is currently delayed as they finalise her contract.

They said: "Christine is coming back. [They were] supposed to start filming and it has been delayed because they are waiting for her to finish negotiations.”

Since she left the show, Christine has split with her husband and has focused on modelling as well as other TV projects.

For the new Selling Sunset season, reports also suggest Tara Sarbaz has joined the cast after two spots opened up from the last season.

Chrishell confirmed her exit after series nine aired as she said: "I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down."

"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Chrishelle Strause has left Selling Sunset with rumours friend Chelsea Lazkani is following her
Chrishelle Strause has left Selling Sunset with rumours friend Chelsea Lazkani is following her. Picture: Getty

Nicole, who also saw her image picked apart in the show, has left to live in Nashville.

There are rumours Chelsea Lazkani was also quitting but she has furiously denied those in a Threads rant.

She said: "Don't believe anything unless it comes from me myself. All this fake information circulating about me leaving Selling Sunset seems like someone planted it."

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