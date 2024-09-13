Who Is Bre From Selling Sunset’s Ex-Husband Johnny Manziel?

13 September 2024, 14:27

Bre Tiesi was married to Johnny Manziel for three years
Bre Tiesi was married to Johnny Manziel for three years. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Bre from Selling Sunset introduced her ex-husband Johnny Manziel to the Netflix show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bre Tiesi began Selling Sunset while in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, who’s the father of her son Legendary, but he’s not the only high-profile person she’s dated and on season 8 she brought ex-husband Johnny Manziel on the show.

Johnny is a former NFL quarterback who Bre had a brief relationship with before they got married, breaking up one year later and getting divorced after three years.

On Selling Sunset Bre shared a little insight into their rollercoaster relationship when she showed him round a mansion while he house-hunted. The couple are still on amicable terms but made it clear they weren’t a suited match despite their flirtatious banter.

Johnny Manziel was married to Bre Tiesi
Johnny Manziel was married to Bre Tiesi. Picture: Getty

Who is Bre from Selling Sunset’s ex-husband?

Bre’s ex-husband Johnny Manziel, with the nickname ‘Johnny Football’ is a former NFL quarterback. He’s currently 31 years old but the couple were in their 20s when they got married.

Johnny has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is as much of a celebrity as his ex-wife Bre in the US these days.

He became a household name early on in his career as a quarterback for Texas A&M University after he received an athletic scholarship to attend.

Johnny Manziel and ex-wife Bre Tiesi in 2018
Johnny Manziel and ex-wife Bre Tiesi in 2018. Picture: Alamy

How long was Bre married to Johnny?

Bre and Johnny began dating in 2016 but they were married for just one year before the real estate agent claimed her husband had cheated on her.

The couple got engaged in March 2017 and married a year later in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

On Selling Sunset season 8 the couple referenced the breakdown of their marriage as Bre showed her ex round a potential new house.

Johnny admitted he was “ a lost, depressed kid running around the Hollywood Hills getting drunk ” when they were together, while Bre added he “spent a lot of time with someone else on their back,” referencing his cheating.

Bre Tiesi broke it to Chelsea Lazkani her husband had allegedly been kissing another woman
Bre Tiesi broke it to Chelsea Lazkani her husband had allegedly been kissing another woman. Picture: Netflix

Why did Bre and Johnny Manziel split?

Bre and Johnny split after she claimed he cheated on her, something she referred to on multiple occasions on Selling Sunset season 8 amid the discourse of Chelsea’s divorce from husband Jeff.

After telling co-star Chelsea about rumours she’d heard Jeff was cheating on her, Bre said she appreciated Johnny, who's now dating model Josie Canseco, recognising ‘what he put her though’.

She said in a confessional: “I’m happy to hear that J can recognise the hell that he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognised, and it’s not all completely in vain.”

The couple are not back together, but it’s clear they have an amicable relationship from his small cameo on Selling Sunset.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Get to know Thalia Besson

Who Plays Emily In Paris' Genevieve? Thalia Besson Facts Including Age, Famous Parents & More
Anton has spoken out about his mental health struggles

Anton Danyluk Opens Up About Suicide Attempt Following His Time On Love Island

Love Island

Joey Essex tried to date one of the agents from Selling Sunset

Joey Essex Tried To Date One Of The Selling Sunset Cast Members

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?

Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Coming?

Get to know Emily In Paris' Eugenio Franceschini

Who Plays Emily In Paris' Marcello? Eugenio Franceschini Facts Including Son, Partner & More
Is The Wicked Movie In Two Parts? Fans Criticise Confusing Promo Trailers And Posters

Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

Tasha Ghouri starred on Love Island season 8

Who Is Tasha Ghouri And When Was She On Love Island?

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online

Sean and Matilda tried to dodge each other in awkward reunion

Love Island Exes Sean And Matilda Try To Dodge Each Other On NTAs Red Carpet

Love Island

Ian McKellen popped into the Capital Evening Show

Sir Ian McKellen On His New Movie ‘The Critic’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits