Who Is Bre From Selling Sunset’s Ex-Husband Johnny Manziel?

Bre Tiesi was married to Johnny Manziel for three years. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Bre from Selling Sunset introduced her ex-husband Johnny Manziel to the Netflix show.

Bre Tiesi began Selling Sunset while in an open relationship with Nick Cannon, who’s the father of her son Legendary, but he’s not the only high-profile person she’s dated and on season 8 she brought ex-husband Johnny Manziel on the show.

Johnny is a former NFL quarterback who Bre had a brief relationship with before they got married, breaking up one year later and getting divorced after three years.

On Selling Sunset Bre shared a little insight into their rollercoaster relationship when she showed him round a mansion while he house-hunted. The couple are still on amicable terms but made it clear they weren’t a suited match despite their flirtatious banter.

Johnny Manziel was married to Bre Tiesi. Picture: Getty

Who is Bre from Selling Sunset’s ex-husband?

Bre’s ex-husband Johnny Manziel, with the nickname ‘Johnny Football’ is a former NFL quarterback. He’s currently 31 years old but the couple were in their 20s when they got married.

Johnny has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and is as much of a celebrity as his ex-wife Bre in the US these days.

He became a household name early on in his career as a quarterback for Texas A&M University after he received an athletic scholarship to attend.

Johnny Manziel and ex-wife Bre Tiesi in 2018. Picture: Alamy

How long was Bre married to Johnny?

Bre and Johnny began dating in 2016 but they were married for just one year before the real estate agent claimed her husband had cheated on her.

The couple got engaged in March 2017 and married a year later in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

On Selling Sunset season 8 the couple referenced the breakdown of their marriage as Bre showed her ex round a potential new house.

Johnny admitted he was “ a lost, depressed kid running around the Hollywood Hills getting drunk ” when they were together, while Bre added he “spent a lot of time with someone else on their back,” referencing his cheating.

Bre Tiesi broke it to Chelsea Lazkani her husband had allegedly been kissing another woman. Picture: Netflix

Why did Bre and Johnny Manziel split?

Bre and Johnny split after she claimed he cheated on her, something she referred to on multiple occasions on Selling Sunset season 8 amid the discourse of Chelsea’s divorce from husband Jeff.

After telling co-star Chelsea about rumours she’d heard Jeff was cheating on her, Bre said she appreciated Johnny, who's now dating model Josie Canseco, recognising ‘what he put her though’.

She said in a confessional: “I’m happy to hear that J can recognise the hell that he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognised, and it’s not all completely in vain.”

The couple are not back together, but it’s clear they have an amicable relationship from his small cameo on Selling Sunset.

