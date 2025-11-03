Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

3 November 2025, 15:19

Chrishell says she&squot;s "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion
Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her future on Selling Sunset and her relationship with her castmates after season 9's reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has revealed that she's "done" with the show following season 9's dramatic reunion.

It's safe to say that Selling Sunset season 9 is one of the show's most shocking seasons yet. First things first, Nicole was let go from The Oppenheim Group after making derogatory remarks about Chrishell's late parents. On top of that, Mary and Chelsea also saw their feud escalate to a point where they haven't been able to resolve it.

In fact, the Selling Sunset season 9 finale left fans wondering which agents would be back for Selling Sunset season 10. The reunion episode doesn't air until Wednedsay (Nov 5) but Chrishell has now said that she wants to quit.

Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10?

Watch the Selling Sunset season 9 trailer

Speaking to Variety about the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion, Chrishell confirmed that she has no interest in coming back. She explained: "The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

Elsewhere, Chrishell confirmed that she's no longer on speaking terms with former friend Emma after she got back with her controversial ex boyfriend Blake Davis. Chrishell said: "I don’t want to be friends with her anymore. She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align."

Chrishell also revealed that she's seen text messages of Bre making fun of her and her partner G Flip behind their backs: "The slurs and making fun of someone who’s the most important person in my life were surprising."

Discussing Nicole's controversial comments about her parents, Chrishell added: "Whoever can sink to bring up someone’s deceased parents, it’s pretty unforgivable."

Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10?
Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10? Picture: Netflix

As it stands, Chrishell is yet to make an official exit from the show but she's asserted that she does not want to go back: "I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me."

Read more Selling Sunset news here:

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson explains why he won't sing certain One Direction songs on tour

Louis Tomlinson Paints A Chaotic Portrait While Answering Questions | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Aitch, Vogue Williams, and Angry Ginge all pictured.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line up 'revealed' before stars head into jungle

MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

Abi and Grace pictured talking to Abi and Davide and Rebecca looking surprised.

Shocking MAFS UK partner swap exposed with matching tattoos

Nelly and Rebecca pictured looking shocked and Steven pictured posing.

MAFS UK's Rebecca and Nelly poke fun at Steven exposing their unaired 'argument'

Neelima and Steven from MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Nelly and Steven still together?

MAFS UK's Steven was confronted over his active, verified Hinge profile

MAFS UK's Steven defends himself after his Hinge profile was exposed

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, her partner Jack Stacey and their daughter Sahara

Love Island's Georgia Harrison welcomes first child with partner Jack Stacey

Love Island

Bailey and Rebecca pictured together looking shocked and April and Nelly together.

MAFS UK 2025 drama as couple who made it to Final Vows now "hate each other"

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13's release date is a long way off

When does American Horror Story return? Season 13 release date revealed

American Horror Story season 13 cast confirmed with Jessica Lange and Evan Peters returning

American Horror Story season 13 cast revealed with Jessica Lange returning

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits