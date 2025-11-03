Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion

Chrishell says she's "done" with Selling Sunset after "brutal" season 9 reunion. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Chrishell Stause has opened up about her future on Selling Sunset and her relationship with her castmates after season 9's reunion.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has revealed that she's "done" with the show following season 9's dramatic reunion.

It's safe to say that Selling Sunset season 9 is one of the show's most shocking seasons yet. First things first, Nicole was let go from The Oppenheim Group after making derogatory remarks about Chrishell's late parents. On top of that, Mary and Chelsea also saw their feud escalate to a point where they haven't been able to resolve it.

In fact, the Selling Sunset season 9 finale left fans wondering which agents would be back for Selling Sunset season 10. The reunion episode doesn't air until Wednedsay (Nov 5) but Chrishell has now said that she wants to quit.

Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10?

Speaking to Variety about the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion, Chrishell confirmed that she has no interest in coming back. She explained: "The reunion was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”

Elsewhere, Chrishell confirmed that she's no longer on speaking terms with former friend Emma after she got back with her controversial ex boyfriend Blake Davis. Chrishell said: "I don’t want to be friends with her anymore. She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align."

Chrishell also revealed that she's seen text messages of Bre making fun of her and her partner G Flip behind their backs: "The slurs and making fun of someone who’s the most important person in my life were surprising."

Discussing Nicole's controversial comments about her parents, Chrishell added: "Whoever can sink to bring up someone’s deceased parents, it’s pretty unforgivable."

Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10? Picture: Netflix

As it stands, Chrishell is yet to make an official exit from the show but she's asserted that she does not want to go back: "I don’t know when they will start filming. I hope they never tell me."

