Are Chrishell and Emma still friends? Their Selling Sunset feud over Blake Davis explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Here's what Chrishell and Emma have revealed about their relationship after the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion.

If you've watched the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion, you will already know that Chrishell and Emma have fallen out. How did it all start though and how has Emma's boyfriend Blake Davis played a role in the demise of their friendship?

Ever since Emma Hernan joined the cast of Selling Sunset, she's been close friends with Chrishell Stause. However, Selling Sunset season 9 saw Emma and Chrishell hit a bump in their friendship over Emma's relationship with Blake Davis. However, Emma ultimately broke up with Blake and ended the season on good terms with Chrishell.

Fast forward to the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion and they are no longer on speaking terms, so what happened?

Why did Emma and Chrishell fall out in Selling Sunset?

In Selling Sunset season 9, Chrishell raises Blake's red flags with Emma multiple times but we don't see the full extent of their conflict. Speaking to Variety, Chrishell said: "Although you do eventually get some context while watching the show, a lot of it is left out. When I met him, there were so many red flags that happened in one short meeting."

She continued: "I found real things to be dangerous with his personality. He recently posted about how he was going to sue my d--- off. This isn’t a normal person. Anybody who meets this man is not going to want their friend to date him. Of course, he wasn’t like that on camera. He acted one way to me. Then, he flipped the script."

Chrishell then added: "He just would say these extremely problematic things. I have a deep core issue with people who think that way, so it was upsetting. Even though he was being nice, he compared people being nonbinary to mental illness. That’s my partner, whom I love dearly."

In the reunion, Chrishell also claims that Blake uses racial slurs and Chelsea suggests that Emma has been "brainwashed" by Blake.

Is Emma still with Blake in Selling Sunset?

As stated in the Selling Sunset season 9 reunion, Emma and Blake are back together. Blake's shared photos with Emma on Instagram as recently as October 2025.

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis are still together. Picture: Netflix

Are Chrishell and Emma still friends in Selling Sunset?

As for how Emma reacted, Chrishell explained: "It was frustrating. For a long time, I tried to have a lot of sympathy for her and be there for her. At first, I put all of it on him. She was kind of innocent in it. Over time, I had to understand that they are aligned, and that is her choice. But it’s not something that I want in my life."

When asked if they could ever patch things up, Chrishell said: "Never. I don’t want to be friends with her anymore. She’s made it very clear what her morals are, and we do not align."

Will Chrishell be in Selling Sunset season 10? Picture: Netflix

Chrishell has also taken to Instagram to call out Emma for claiming that Blake never made problematic remarks about her partner G-Flip. In her stories, Chrishell wrote: "This is NOT what was said. But good job Emma in flaming the hate for my partner and their preferred pronoun use."

She added: "Since filming the reunion [Blake's] own very hateful posts on his IG story against the LGBTQ community speak volumes on who to believe here."

Chrishell then shared stories of Blake making fun of a curvy Barbie and a Barbie in a wheelchair.

Chrishell calls out Emma on Instagram. Picture: @chrishell_stause via Instagram

Emma is yet to directly respond to Chrishell. We'll update you if she does.

