Selling Sunset loses SEVEN cast members ahead of season 10

Selling Sunset season 10 cast: Who is leaving, who is staying and who is returning? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Three cast members have already confirmed their exit with reports that another four have been let go from the show.

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When Selling Sunset returns to Netflix for its tenth season, the cast is set to look very different because the latest reports claim that FOUR cast members will not be returning to the show.

Ahead of Selling Sunset season 10, three cast members have already confirmed that they've quit the show (including Chrishell Stause) and another two OGs have officially confirmed their return to the Oppenheim Group.

The iconic Christine Quinn and Heather El Moussa are officially back, but Chrishell, Nicole Young and Alanna Gold will not be returning.

In addition to that, another four O Group agents (including an OG cast member) will reportedly not be back, according to reports from both TMZ and Page Six.

Who is leaving Selling Sunset and why?

Who is returning in Selling Sunset season 10? Who is leaving? Picture: Netflix

According to the reports, Mary Bonnet, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani and Sandra Vergara will allegedly not be featured in Selling Sunset season 10.

Per TMZ's report, were "informed back in April that their contracts would not be renewed ahead of production on the upcoming season". Filming is set to begin in the next couple of weeks.

None of those four cast members have addressed the reports just yet, or confirmed whether they are in fact leaving the show. As of right now, they're all still listed on the Oppenheim Group website as agents.

Mary has been on the show since season 1, with Emma joining in season 4 followed by Chelsea in season 5. Sandra joined in season 9.

Emma Hernan and Chelsea Lazkani are reportedly not returning for Selling Sunset season 10. Picture: Netflix

Three other cast members have already confirmed that they've left the show: Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young and Alanna Gold.

Back in November 2025, shortly after season 9, Chrishell confirmed she had quit the show following constant drama, confrontations and a huge friendship break up with former bestie Emma Hernan.

In an interview with Bustle, Chrishell said: "I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health."

In March 2026, Nicole Young's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she had left the show and moved to Nashville, adding that her portrayal on-screen “over a number of seasons” was “rather disheartening to observe.”

According to her rep, Nicole "felt she was no longer being represented authentically" after she was constantly at the centre of several dramatic storylines and feuds "which required her to remain on the defensive, often within what can only be described as unnecessarily toxic and overly contrived dramatic circumstances."

Chrishell and Nicole have both left Selling Sunset. Picture: Netflix

In February 2026, Alanna Gold decided to leave the show after two seasons and confirmed the news in an Instagram video in May.

"Back in February, I decided to leave Selling Sunset so I will not be joining for season 10," she said. "It’s been an amazing journey and I’ve definitely grown a lot from the experience, however I kinda just decided that it was time for me to focus on other things that are taking priority in my life right now."

It seems like she's on good terms with the cast as Jason Oppenheim and Bre Tiesi left sweet comments under her video.

Who is in the Selling Sunset season 10 cast?

Joining Jason Oppenheim for the tenth season will be Bre Tiesi and OG Amanza Smith, as well as Christine Quinn and Heather El Moussa who are both returning following their previous departures from the show.

Speaking to Tudum ahead of her return, Christine said: "This isn’t a rewind, it’s a reintroduction. I’m returning from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity. I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centred and even more sure of herself. I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest."

"I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge."

New cast members will no doubt be confirmed in the coming months, and we may even see agents from Selling The OC pop up on the show too. Cast member Alex Hall teased "exciting things" amid speculation that Selling The OC had been cancelled.

She told Us Weekly: "Honestly, we don’t even really know. We know that we’re not filming season five right now. There is some stuff in the works that we aren’t allowed to talk about just yet. Just stay tuned. Exciting things are happening. I think that’s all we can say."

Read more about Selling Sunset here:

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