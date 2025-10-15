Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place?

Did Selena Gomez make a dig at Justin Bieber in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place? Picture: Disney, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

By Sam Prance

An Alex Russo scene in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has gone viral because fans think it's a jab at Justin Bieber.

Did Selena Gomez just break the fourth wall in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place or are people reading too much into it?

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that the star has a long and complicated history with Justin Bieber. The pair dated on-off for eight years before finally calling it quits in 2018. Months later, Justin got engaged to his now wife Hailey Bieber and fans believe that Selena referenced the split in her breakup anthem 'Lose You To Love Me'.

In the years since, Selena and Justin have kept their distance from each other publicly. However, fans now think that Selena's character Alex Russo makes a jab at Justin Bieber in a recent episode of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

In a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place clip that's currently going viral online, Alex Russo has a heart-to-heart about boys with young wizard Billie. Alex advises her: "And if you really like this guy, you should follow your heart."

However, she then goes on to add: "As someone whose type is bad boys you think you can fix but you can’t, so you end up writing songs about them…I know what I’m talking about."

Based on Selena's history with stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, fans think that line could be a direct hit at her exes.

In a viral TikTok captioned 'Selena Gomez shades Justin Bieber', a fan said: "Is that quote about who I think it is?"

Reacting in the comments, one person wrote: "Alex isn't a pop star lol that was a straight diss from SELENA."

Another tweeted the clip and wrote: "she has to move on some day… her character doesn’t even sing."

she has to move on some day… her character doesn’t even sing pic.twitter.com/mFfad3dTR8 — ִֶָ (@hexveil__) October 13, 2025

So is it a diss? Well, other fans have pointed out that Alex and Justin form a band in Wizards of Waverly Place season 2 and Alex sings, so it is possible that the line applies to Alex's own career.

Someone tweeted: "the bad boy she was probably talking about was Dean, and Alex very much sang. She and Justin(her brother) had a band in an episode."

the bad boy she was probably talking about was Dean, and Alex very much sang. She and Justin(her brother) had a band in an episode https://t.co/xzruopS7P9 pic.twitter.com/dNELLghbwM — fone de ouvido embolado da Ceylin (@Redlighthouses) October 13, 2025

On top of that, Selena does not write the show's script so it's possible that the writers included the line as a nod to both Selena and Alex.

What do you think? Is the line a dig at Justin Bieber?

