Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

1 October 2026, 19:55

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.
Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor. Picture: BBC & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Heartstopper actor and musician Sebastian Croft.

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Sebastian Croft is one of twenty stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2, but where have you seen him before?

This year, Heartstopper star Sebastian will be joined by the likes of Love Island presenter Maya Jama and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey will be taking on the infamous game of deception.

While we watch Sebastian take on the role of either a Faithful or a Traitor, here's everything you need to know about the actor and musician.

Who is Sebastian Croft from The Celebrity Traitors?

Sebastian Croft pictured steering a boat.
Sebastian. Picture: Instagram

How old is Sebastian Croft?

Sebastian, full name Sebastian Theodore Kemble Croft, is 24 years old, and was born in December 2001.

At 24, he's one of the youngest players in the game this series.

Where is Sebastian Croft from?

Sebastian is from the historic city of Oxford.

Sebastian Croft pictured playing Ben Hope in Heartstopper
Sebastian played Ben Hope in Heartstopper. Picture: Netflix

What is Sebastian Croft known for?

Sebastian is an actor, known for roles both on stage and on screen.

Sebastian made his TV debut in the sixth season of Game Of Thrones in 2016 — the same show that made fellow series 2 contestant Bella Ramsey a household name.

Sebastian was 15 and played the young version of Ned Stark, who is portrayed by Sean Bean as an adult.

At 20 years old, he landed the role as Ben Hope in Netflix's Heartstopper alongside Kit Connor and Joe Locke, and went on to star in Amazon Prime's movie How To Date Billy Walsh opposite Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran.

How tall is Sebastian Croft?

The young actor is believed to be about 5 foot 8 inches.

What is Sebastian Croft's instagram?

With an impressive 1.6 million followers, you can keep up with Sebastian's life here @sebastiancroft.

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