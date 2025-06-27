Does Player 456 die in Squid Game season 3? Gi-hun's ending explained

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Here's what happens to Player 456. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Player 456's story comes to an end but what actually happens to him? [Spoilers ahead!]

After 4 years, Squid Game season 3 brings the iconic Netflix series to an end with a show-stopping and intense final season. But what happens to Seong Gi-hun (Player 456) after he's thrown back into the games following his failed coup attempt? Does he die?

At the start of season 3, Gi-hun has basically given up after his big plan results in the death of his best friend Jung-bae and countless other players. As the games continue, Gi-hun's mental state changes the way he plays along.

Huge sacrifices and bold decisions are made by Gi-hun as the finale draws closer but what happens to him at the end of Squid Game season 3? Does he die, does he survive? Does he successfully put an end to the games? Here's exactly what happens to Player 456 in the final episodes of Squid Game.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3 or does he survive?

After his failed attempt to overthrow the games and the Front Man, Gi-hun becomes despondent and continues on with the games on auto-pilot not really caring if he lives or dies.

His fire is soon reignited but it's too late – Gi-hun ends up having to sacrifice himself following a major error that could have been entirely avoided and the series ends with Gi-hun being the last player to die in the games.

How does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3? Picture: Netflix

How does Gi-hun die in Squid Game season 3?

Gi-hun makes it through the Hide and Seek game (by killing Dae-ho, 388) and the Jump Rope game (by making it across the bridge with Jun-hee's (222) baby strapped to his body).

In the final game of Sky Squid Game, Gi-hun and the baby (who is now competing as Player 222 following Jun-hee's death) are targeted by the other players who want them both dead.

After several intense fights, Gi-hun makes it to the final platform alongside the baby and the baby's father Myung-gi. However, one of the three must die within the time limit or all three of them will be eliminated.

Believing Myung-gi will kill the baby, Gi-hun resists and the two end up in a fight that results in them both hanging off the edge of the tower. Myung-gi falls and for a split second, Gi-hun believes the games are over.

However, neither player pushed the button to start the final round which meant Myung-gi's death didn't count.

Gi-hun dies in Squid Game season 3 after sacrificing himself for Jun-hee's baby. Picture: Netflix

Gi-hun then realises that he must make the ultimate sacrifice to ensure one of them survives. Sticking to his promise that he made to Jun-hee, he places the baby on the floor and steps to the edge of the tower.

He sends one final, powerful message to the Front Man and the VIPs, saying: "We are not horses. We are humans. And humans are..."

He then falls backwards off the tower, falling to his death as the baby survives and is named the winner.

When the compound is later blown up by the Front Man, Gi-hun's body - along with Myung-gi, Min-su and the other finalists – is consumed by the fire.

Do Gi-hun's family find out that he died in Squid Game season 3?

In one of the final scenes of Squid Game, the Front Man is shown arriving at a house in Los Angeles. As he knocks on the door, we quickly discover that he has come to visit Gi-hun's daughter Ga-yeong.

Ga-yeong quickly shuns the Front Man and any information he has about her father, telling him that she'll pretend like her dad doesn't exist and that he can forget about her too.

He then tells her that Gi-hun has died, and hands her a box of his belongings. When she opens the box, she finds his bloodied uniform from the games and a credit card loaded with his previous winnings.

Gi-hun's daughter Ga-yeong inherits his winnings after finding out about his death. Picture: Netflix

How much money does Gi-hun's daughter inherit after his death?

It's unclear how much Ga-yeong inherited from her father as he gave a considerable amount to Sang-woo's mother at the end of season 1. In season 2, we see Gi-hun's winnings piled up in a hotel room.

While it's definitely not the full 45.6 billion won, Ga-yeong is likely now a multi-billionaire... or multi-millionaire, if you convert the won into USD.

