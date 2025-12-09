Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired

9 December 2025, 12:35

Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired
Skeet Ulrich reveals original Scream 7 ending before Melissa Barrera was fired. Picture: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images, Paramount Pictures / Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The scrapped Scream 7 script included a huge Billy Loomis and Sam Carpenter plot twist.

Skeet Ulrich has just confirmed that the original Scream 7 script was going to bring a wild Ghostface fan theory to life.

Before Melissa Barrera was controversially fired from Scream 7 after speaking out in support of Palestine, a script was written revolving around her character Sam Carpenter. In the wake of Melissa's exit, Jenna Ortega also decided not to return as Sam's sister Tara. The film was then rewritten with original Scream star Neve Campbell at the forefront.

Details for the scrapped Scream 7 plot have remained under wraps. However, Billy Loomis actor Skeet Ulrich has now revealed exactly how the third Scream film starring Melissa as Sam Carpenter was supposed to end.

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Fans of Scream will already know that Skeet returned as Billy Loomis' ghost in the fifth and sixth Scream films. In the movies, he appears in visions to his long-lost daughter Sam Carpenter often trying to persuade her to embrace her dark side.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about whether he will be in Scream 7, Skeet said: "I'm not." He then let slip: "When we talked about coming back for 5, it was a three-picture arc for Billy Loomis to slowly turn his daughter into the killer."

In other words, Scream 7 was going to end with us finding out that Sam was Ghostface after she had been the final girl with Tara in Scream and Scream VI.

Skeet added: "Obviously, those things didn't pan out, given certain things that happened. But, no, I know nothing about the seventh."

Billy was going to turn Sam into Ghostface in Scream 7
Billy was going to turn Sam into Ghostface in Scream 7. Picture: Paramount Pictures

Speaking to Flickering Myth back in 2023, Melissa said: "It would be my dream for Sam to be Ghostface." Melissa also told Digital Spy: "She’s the hero but she’s also kind of the villain. It's this contradiction in her that I find fascinating."

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Sam become Ghostface?

