Who is in the Scream 7 cast? Every actor returning to the Scream universe

5 March 2025, 16:36 | Updated: 5 March 2025, 16:44

Who is in the Scream 7 cast? Every actor returning to the Scream universe
Who is in the Scream 7 cast? Every actor returning to the Scream universe. Picture: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo, AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Neve Campbell is returning as Sidney Prescott but who else is back?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surprise, Sidney! Multiple fan fave Scream characters have joined the Scream 7 cast. Who is coming back though?

Fans of Scream will already know that Scream 7 was originally supposed to continue telling the story of Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega). However, Melissa was controversially fired from the movie after she spoke out in support of Palestine. Shortly afterwards, Jenna announced that she would no longer be appearing in the film.

In the wake of Melissa's firing, it was announced that Neve Campbell would come back and the movie would revolve around Sidney Prescott instead. Since then, we've learned that multiple other beloved Scream actors are officially returning to the franchise. With that in mind, here's a full breakdown of the Scream 7 cast.

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Stu Macher in Scream 7

Who will be in the Scream 7 cast?

Scream 7 will star seven (!) returning Scream actors alongside a variety of brand new faces. Below is the full cast list, as well as all everything the returning cast members have said about coming back to the Ghostface universe.

  • Neve Campbell - Sidney Prescott
  • Courteney Cox - Gale Weathers
  • Mason Gooding - Chad Meeks-Martin
  • Jasmin Savoy Brown - Mindy Meeks-Martin
  • Isabel May - Sidney's daughter
  • Joel McHale - Mark Evans, Sidney's husband
  • David Arquette - Dewey Riley
  • Matthew Lillard - TBC
  • Roman Bridger - TBC
  • Anna Camp - TBC
  • Mark Consuelos - TBC
  • Ethan Embry - TBC
  • Asa Germann - TBC
  • Mckenna Grace - TBC
  • Celeste O'Connor - TBC
  • Sam Rechner - TBC

Yes, that is David Arquette, Matthew Lillard and Roman Bridger returning despite David and Roman's characters both dying on screen and debate surrounding whether or not Matthew Lillard as Stu died in the original Scream.

Who will be in the Scream 7 cast?
Who will be in the Scream 7 cast? Picture: Philippe Bosse / © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Is Neve Campbell in Scream 7?

As mentioned, Neve Campbell was the first returning Scream cast member announced for Scream 7. After deciding to quit Scream VI over pay disputes, Neve announced her return in March 2024. On Instagram, Neve revealed: "Sidney Prescott is coming back! It's always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies."

Is Courteney Cox in Scream 7?

Speaking to Variety in September 2024, Courteney said she was still deciding whether or not to come back: "I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7. They’re rewriting all the time." In December 2024, Variety confirmed that Courteney "will once again play Gale Weathers ".

Is Mason Gooding in Scream 7?

Mason Gooding's Scream 7 casting was announced two days before Courteney signed on to return. After starring in Scream (2022) and Scream VI, Mason will reprise the role of lovable jock Chad Meeks-Martin.

Is Jasmin Savoy Brown in Scream 7?

Jasmin Savoy Brown's Scream 7 casting was confirmed in January 2025. She will be joining Mason as Chad's wry film-nerd sister Mindy Meeks-Marton.

Is David Arquette in Scream 7?
Is David Arquette in Scream 7? Picture: Alamy

Is David Arquette in Scream 7?

Perhaps most shockingly, Deadline have confirmed that David Arquette will be in Scream 7 as Deputy Dewey Riley. In Scream (2022), Dewey famously died so it's unclear how David will feature in the film. Will he appear in flashbacks with Gale? Will he appear in ghostly form like Skeet Ulrich in Scream (2022)? We will have to wait and see.

Is Matthew Lillard in Scream 7?

Fans have long argued over whether or not Stu died in the original Scream. Matthew Lillard has always insisted that his character survived and now we'll find out whether or not that's true. In January, Deadline confirmed Matthew would appear in Scream 7. Matthew's role hasn't been confirmed but fans think he will be back as Stu.

Is Scott Foley in Scream 7?

Matthew isn't the only returning ghostface in Scream 7. Joining him is Roman Bridger actor Scott Foley. Given that Scott was killed on screen in Scream 3, it's unclear how he will feature in the film.

Is Scott Foley in Scream 7?
Is Scott Foley in Scream 7? Picture: Alamy

Is Patrick Dempsey in Scream 7?

Appearing on the Today show in October 2024, Patrick Dempsey teased that he was in talks to return as Detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 7. Not only that but he teased that he would play Sidney's husband. Nevertheless, he ultimately did not sign on for the movie.

Instead of Mark Kincaid, Sidney's husband will be a new character called Mark Evans in the movie played by Community actor Joel McHale.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz'

Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sierah and Billy still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are Lauren and Eliot from MAFS Australia still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025

Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits