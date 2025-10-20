Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance

Rina Sawayama highlights cultural issues in Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, NBC

By Sam Prance

Sabrina staged her 'Nobody's Son' performance on Saturday Night Live in a karate studio.

Rina Sawayama has urged artists to take more care with cultural references in the wake of Sabrina Carpenter's recent performance of fan-favourite track 'Nobody's Son' on Saturday Night Live.

Over the weekend (Oct 18), Sabrina Carpenter did double duty on Saturday Night Live. After making her SNL debut as a musical guest in 2024 and returning for the 50th anniversary special, this was Sabrina's first time hosting. As well as appearing in multiple hilarious skits, Sabrina performed her songs 'Manchild' and 'Nobody's Son'.

For the most part, Sabrina's appearance received critical acclaim. However, her rendition of 'Nobody's Son' faced some backlash and now Rina Sawayama has spoken out.

Wearing a bedazzled karate jacket with platform heels, Sabrina performed 'Nobody's Son' in a set made to look like a traditional Japanese-style karate studio. Not only that but dancers performed a karate inspired routing behind her as she sang. After the performance aired, some people accused Sabrina of cultural appropriation.

Now, British and Japanese singer Rina Sawayama has entered the chat and aired her concerns in a loving way.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rina wrote: "big love to Sabrina - but fellow artists creative teams... if we are clearly referencing a culture please can you do so with the research, respect and care it deserves. Shoes on tatami is jail."

Tatami, for reference, are the soft mats used as flooring in traditional Japanese-style rooms.

Rina Sawayama posts Instagram story about Sabrina Carpenter's SNL performance. Picture: @rinasonline via Instagram

Rina has since faced some trolling online and her fans have called out anyone complaining about her comments.

One person wrote: "sabrina stan’s in the comments acting like rina insulted her for pointing out the fact that she was using a cultural set and the least her creative team could do is use it respectfully. when will yall realize that criticism =/= disrespect if it’s done politely just like rina did?"

Another added: "everyone's mad at cultural appropriation until it's Asian culture."

sabrina stan’s in the comments acting like rina insulted her for pointing out the fact that she was using a cultural set and the least her creative team could do is use it respectfully. when will yall realize that criticism =/= disrespect if it’s done politely just like rina did? https://t.co/TOSUa4ChL0 — daniel 🫥 (@herpixelboy) October 20, 2025

everyone's mad at cultural appropriation until it's Asian culture https://t.co/3TYYiLTdYi — lima is a showgirl ❤️‍🔥 (@SoberSaturn) October 20, 2025

As it stands, Sabrina and her team are yet to respond to Rina's comments. We'll update you if they do.

