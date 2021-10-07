Sabrina Carpenter Appeared In Orange Is The New Black

7 October 2021, 17:45

Sabrina Carpenter appeared in Orange is the New Black
Sabrina Carpenter appeared in Orange is the New Black. Picture: Getty / Netflix
New Sabrina Carpenter fans are just realising she appeared in Orange is the New Black on Netflix.

At just 22 years old, former Disney star Sabrina Carpenter has a seriously impressive acting resumé.

Sabrina has been acting since she was a child, so it’s no surprise she’s been in cast in so many films and TV series, but newer fans of the singer, who’s known for songs such as ‘Skin’ and ‘Eyes Wide Open’, are only just realising the extent of her CV.

Olivia Rodrigo Finally Addresses The 'Good 4 U' Plagiarism Claims

Orange is the New Black is just one of the many appearances Sabrina’s made on-screen, where she made a brief cameo as a school bully called Jessica Wedge.

Sabrina Carpenter is a singer as well as an actress
Sabrina Carpenter is a singer as well as an actress. Picture: Getty

In a flashback episode fans get to see a glimpse into Alex Vause’s (Laura Prepon) childhood, which is where Sabrina appeared as Jessica.

Jessica is a former classmate of Alex who bullied Alex for being poor.

She tells young Alex in one cruel scene: “Real Adidas have three stripes, not four – your shoes are Bobos.”

Alex responds: “So?” To which Jessica adds: “So your mum shops at Payless.”

“My mum has like four jobs,” Alex hits back.

Sabrina’s character tells her: “That’s not something to brag about – you dress like a bum.”

Ouch.

Sabrina may have been acting since she was a child, but it was her role in Girl Meets World that put her on the map between 2014 - 2017 on Disney Channel

From then she kicked off her music career simultaneously, but has also starred in films Tall Girl, Work It and Clouds and is soon to appear in the latest remake of Alice in Wonderland.

