Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland come out? Everything we know so far.

Sabrina Carpenter is officially adapting Alice In Wonderland into a musical film with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria.

Longterm carpenters will already know that Sabrina Carpenter first got the rights to adapt Alice In Wonderland into a musical with her company At Last Productions in 2020. Netflix were originally signed on to distribute it. However, as Sabrina's music career soared to new heights over the past few years, the project was put on hold indefinitely.

Now, Deadline have confirmed that Sabrina's take on Alice In Wonderland is back in the works. When does it come out though? Here's everything you need to know including the release date, cast, title, plot, trailers and news.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter's SNL promo

When does Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland come out?

As it stands, there's no official release date for Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland. However, Deadline have now revealed that two-time Emmy nominee Lorene Scafaria, who is best known for her work on Hustlers and Succession, has written the script and Marc Platt, who produced both Wicked films, will be on hand to produce.

With Sabrina set to headline Coachella in 2026, we doubt that filming will start before summer next year. As a result, it seems unlikely that the film will come out before 2027.

Who is in Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland cast?

For the time being, Sabrina is the only star attached to her Alice In Wonderland. Other cast members are yet to be announced. It's also unclear how loyal Sabrina's adaptation will be to Lewis Carroll's original Alice In Wonderland novel.

It's yet to be revealed if all the characters from the book will appear but we imagine that new versions of the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the Cheshire Cat will be included.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Who will be in Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland cast? Picture: Alamy

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland plot?

Plot details for Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland are yet to be announced. However, the original book follows a young girl named Alice who follows a rabbit down a rabbit hole and stumbles into a fantasy land only to realise later that it was all a dream. Nevertheless, Deadline have confirmed that it will be a musical.

When Sabrina originally acquired the rights to adapt Alice In Wonderland in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter said that the project would be a "contemporary take" set against "the backdrop of a music festival called 'Wonderland'".

It's currently unclear if the basic premise will remain the same or if it's been completely reimagined.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland title?

Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland is currently untitled.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's Alice In Wonderland title? Picture: Alamy

Is there a Sabrina Carpenter Alice In Wonderland trailer?

With filming yet to begin, no Sabrina Carpenter Alice In Wonderland trailers have been released just yet.

