Does Ross Lynch Have A Girlfriend? Who Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Harvey Has Dated

25 October 2018, 16:10

Ross Lynch is single after split from Courtney Eaton
Ross Lynch is rumoured to have had two long term girlfriends. Picture: PA

Ross Lynch has taken on the role of Harvey Kinkle in the new Netflix series but who is he dating? And what’s his ex-girlfriend list? Here’s everything you need to know about his love life.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set for success on Netflix and Harvey Kinkle actor Ross Lynch is about to get a lot of attention.

So the important question everyone is asking is does Ross Lynch have a girlfriend? And who has he dated in the past?

At just 22 years old, the singer and actor has already been in a long term relationship with Courtney Eaton but they split in 2017. Ross currently believed to be single.

> Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Actress Kiernan Shipka Facts Revealed

Ross Lynch dated Courtney Eaton for two years
Ross Lynch dated Courtney Eaton for two years. Picture: PA

Here’s everything you need to know about Ross’ dating timeline and ex-girlfriends:

Ross and Courtney

In 2015, Courtney and Ross confirmed their romance with a kissing Instagram snap but sadly split in October 2017 after a two-year romance.

Neither of them have spoken about the split publicly or confirmed why they decided to go their separate ways.

Morgan Larson shares backstage dancing photo
Morgan Larson also dated the Sabrina actor according to reports. Picture: Morgan Larson/Instagram

Ross and Morgan Larson

In 2012, it’s believed Ross dated dancer and actress Morgan Larson. Not much is known about their relationship but it’s reported they split in 2014.

