Romesh Ranganathan opens up about life-changing eye condition

2 October 2026, 20:00

Romesh Ranganathan's Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.
Romesh Ranganathan opens up about life-changing eye condition. Picture: BBC & Getty Images

By Lily Bell

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan has revealed that growing up with an eye condition "changed" his life in many different ways.

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Romesh Ranganathan has left the stage behind and headed to the Scottish Highlands to appear on the second series of Celebrity Traitors.

From sold-out worldwide tours to hosting major television programmes like The Weakest Link and A League of Their Own, Romesh is one of the UK's most popular comedians. And now, he'll be joined by the likes of King Kenny and Myha'la, as they attempt to work out who the traitors are.

Before entering the fan-favourite gameshow, Romesh opened up about the life-changing eye condition that affects his right eye.

Romesh Ranganathan, pictured next to Julie Hesmondhalgh and Ross Kemp on The Celebrity Traitors 2026
Romesh is on The Celebrity Traitors 2026. Picture: BBC

What is Romesh Ranganathan’s eye condition?

Romesh has Ptosis in his right eye, which was caused at three years old after he developed a severe eye infection.

According to the NHS, Ptosis is a condition that causes the upper eyelid to droop, which can make it hard to see properly and may also affect how the eye looks.

Ptosis is often due to a problem with the levator muscle, the muscle that lifts the eyelid.

Romesh Ranganathan pictured performing stand-up comedy.
Romesh Ranganathan has been performing stand-up comedy for 16 years. Picture: Instagram

What has Romesh Ranganathan said about his eye condition?

Speaking to Katherine Ryan on her podcast 'What’s My Age Again?', Romesh discussed the possibility of having his surgery on his eye. He said: "It's been put to me on a number of occasions that I could have my eye corrected. And I don't think I would ever do that."

He added: "Growing up with this eye has changed my life experiences in a number of ways that's meant I've moved towards comedy."

Romesh also admitted he's received many messages from individuals with the same eye condition. He said: "I've had messages from people who said, 'either my kid or I, have got a similar eye condition. And it's been really nice for me to see you be on TV and see the things you're doing'."

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