Fans Think Netflix’s New Show The Order Is Copying Riverdale With Their Identical Promo Images

14 March 2019, 12:25

Fans have spotted striking similarities between Riverdale and The Order.
Fans have spotted striking similarities between Riverdale and The Order. Picture: Netflix

Fans have spotted a lot of similarities between Netflix’s new show and the cult hit, Riverdale.

Fans of Riverdale have spotted some striking similarities between the show and Netflix’s brand new series, The Order.

Riverdale Spin-Off Katy Keene Casts Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale As The Lead Role

The Order’s promo image has appeared on the streaming site and fans were quick to spot it was nearly identical to the iconic photo for Riverdale of the cast in a diner with others looking in through the window.

The Order was released on Netflix last week (8th March 2019), and fans have already been calling it the ‘college version’ of Riverdale.

The series focuses on Jack Morton, a college freshman who gets caught up in the supernatural when he joins Belgrave University.

There’ no doubting the images are very similar for both shows, with the exception that The Order is set in a bar rather than a diner serving milkshakes.

Either way, we’ve totally got another series to spend our lives binge watching.

