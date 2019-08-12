Why Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Didn't Attend The Teen Choice Awards 2019

Why Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Didn't Attend The Teen Choice Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

Riverdale fans were quick to notice that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were MIA from this year's Teen Choice Awards.

The Teen Choice Awards are a social highlight in any star's calendar - I mean, who wouldn't want a giant surfboard trophy??

But despite the fact hit Netflix show Riverdale was up for a string of accolades this year, stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were missing from the event.

So...where were they?

READ MORE: The Riverdale cast's WhatsApp group went OFF amid Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse split rumours

While some fans speculated their absence was down to the recent split rumours doing the rounds on the internet, it turns out the gorgeous pair were in fact celebrating the birthdays of three Riverdale OGs; Cole (Jughead Jones), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller).

Amid all the speculation, Lili shared a heartfelt poem about her beau on Instagram, seemingly denying the rumours and confirming their relationship is as strong as ever.

The gang decided to throw a massive birthday bash on a farm (no, not that one), where they hung out with goats and ate a lot of cake. Naturally.

Lili Reinhart via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Ys74Rpu6Kw — Lili Reinhart Brasil (@lilirbrasil_) August 11, 2019

Co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the show, also filmed Cole shaking his booty as he cut into his birthday cake.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Morgan (Toni Topaz) shared a clip of Sprouse picking up a small goat. No, we're not joking.

— Camila Mendes via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/Pa5aBTyhMv — Cole Sprouse Brasil (@ColeSprouseBRA) August 11, 2019

— Vanessa Morgan via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/563XD7FzrV — Cole Sprouse Brasil (@ColeSprouseBRA) August 11, 2019

Not only did Riverdale win the Teen Choice Award for the best TV show, Lili won the award for TV actress and Cole for TV actor.

The 20th annual award show, which took place on Sunday 11 August at Hermosa Beach, California, also saw Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers and Louis Tomlinson win big.

TayTay also took the opportunity to call out Kid Rock's "sexist tweet", telling fans to "stand up for yourself", as she picked up the Icon award.