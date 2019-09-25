Latest Riverdale Teaser Suggests Seriously Sinister 'Twin' Twist For Cheryl Blossom

Riverdale season 4 new spoiler has sparked new fan theory. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Riverdale’s latest teaser promo has fans worried about a potentially very dark plot line for Cheryl Blossom as they try to work out what the clue means.

Riverdale's latest teaser suggests an (unsurprisingly) sinister twist for Cheryl Blossom and fans have wasted no time in coming up with new fan theories to try and make sense of the cryptic post.

The teaser photo shows Cheryl Blossom, who is played by Madelaine Petsch, in a holographic image which appears to show two different people merged into one with the word ‘chimera’ written in the corner.

The definition underneath reads: “A single organism that’s made up of cells from two or more ‘individuals’ – that is, it contains two sets of DNA due to placental fusion during development.”

Fans of the show will know that Cheryl has a twin brother, Jason, so immediately took to the post to try and figure out what the whole thing could mean- with some suggesting he isn't her real twin and something much darker is going on.

One fan wrote: “Chimerism takes place when one twin absorbs the other and presents two different sets of DNA in different parts of the body.

“It’s either implying that Cheryl isn’t Jason’s twin but absorbed her real twin in the womb or it’s implying a more spiritual ‘Jason is inside me’ kind of thing.”

Another fan asked: “Going with the theme of chimera (when a twin absorbs another) you can see either another person with red hair behind her unless that’s how the photos been edited?” another read.

Although some fans were excited for the new glimpse of season 4, others took to Twitter to argue that Cheryl has had a hard enough time throughout the series.

One fan tweeted: “Cheryl might not be my favorite person in Riverdale but at least stop torturing her and giving her bad storylines.”

“Why the f**k is Riverdale always torturing Cheryl? Just let her be happy for one f***ing minute,” another added.

Season 4 is set to drop October 10th 2019 on Netflix.

