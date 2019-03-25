How Old Is Chad Michael Murray, Who Is The One Tree Hill Star's Wife Sarah Roemer And When Did He Join Riverdale?

Noughties heartthrob Chad Michael Murray has joined the cast of Riverdale. Picture: Getty

The former One Tree Hill star has recently joined the cast of Riverdale, as sinister cult leader, Edgar Evernever.

Chad Michael Murray was the stuff of Noughties dreams, with his frosted tips and bad boy vibe.

But now, seven years after One Tree Hill came to an end, CMM is back - this time taking on DILF status in his new role in Netflix's Riverdale.

Here's everything you need to know about the American actor...

Chad Michael Murray Joins The Cast Of Riverdale - And His Entrance Is Creepy AF

Who is Chad Michael Murray?

Chad, now 37, is best known for playing Lucas Scott in US teen drama, One Tree Hill.

He grew up in Buffalo, New York, and was raised by his father after his mother abandoned him as a child.

Murray has three brothers, a sister, a half-brother and two step siblings.

In 1999, Murray left home to move to Hollywood. There, he started modelling for the likes of Sketchers, Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger.

A year later, Chad got his lucky break and was cast as privileged brat, Tristan Dugray, in Gilmore Girls.

Chad Michael Murray married wife Sarah Roemer in 2015. Picture: Getty

Who's his wife Sarah Roemer?

Chad married Disturbia actress Sarah Roemer in 2015.

The pair met on the set of TV show, Chosen, which ran between 2013-14.

In 2018, Roemer made an apparent swipe at Chad's ex-wife, Sophia Bush. It came after Sophia stated in an interview with Andy Cohen that marrying Chad "was not a thing I actually really wanted to do."

Roemer then shared a meme on Instagram that said "Wait a second...my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!", along with the caption: "#doitforthecrew #ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #IwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforal"

Chad was also married to One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush for a year. Picture: Getty

When was Chad Michael Murray married to Sophia Bush?

Chad Michael Murray married his One Tree Hill co-star in 2005.

Playing each other's on-screen love interest, there was clear chemistry from the start.

Sadly, the pair announced their split shortly after getting married, and divorced in 2006.

Who does he play in Riverdale?

In March 2019, Chad joined the cast of hit Netflix series, Riverdale.

Chad is playing sinister cult leader, Edgar Evernever, who also happens to be Evelyn's father.

We first caught a glimpse of Chad at the end of 'Big Fun', which saw the Riverdale teens perform the Heathers musical.

Edgar stands up at the end of the performance and eerily claps.

In upcoming episodes, Betty and Cheryl hope to find out more about the sinister character and what's going down on The Farm.

The face we pulled when we saw Chad on Riverdale. Picture: Getty

What else has CMM been in?

Tristan Dugray - Gilmore Girls

Tristan attends Rory Gilmore's private school and clearly has a thing for the studious protagonist, but his flirting techniques involve insulting Rory and getting on her nerves at any given opportunity.

As well as his feeble attempts at wooing Rory, Tristan manages to get in plenty of fights with her boyfriend, Dean.

Speaking to InStyle in 2016, Chad said: “I actually really enjoyed Tristan.”

“Everyone rooted for him. He was that guy that you wanted to be close to, but you knew you just couldn’t be.”

In the same interview, Chad also spoke about being pals IRL with Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) and Dean (Jared Padalecki).

Sadly, Chad didn't make the cut for the Gilmore Girls reboot, and fans were left outraged when the show featured an imposter playing Tristan.

Charlie Todd - Dawson's Creek

Chad also appeared in Dawson's Creek between 2001-2002.

Charlie is a womaniser and all-round rogue, dating both Jen AND Joey *gasp*!

While his relationship with Jen seems mostly physical, Charlie does appear to have genuine feelings for Joey - he even serenades her outside her dorm room.

Austin - A Cinderella Story

Starring alongside Hilary Duff in - let's face it - what could be any other Noughties movie, Chad plays misunderstood high school jock, Austin.

In the film, Austin secretly forms an online relationship with Duff's character, Sam - an unpopular orphan who's treated badly by her step-mum and sisters.

While Austin and Sam get to know each other online, neither of them know the true identity of their internet pen-pal.

Spoiler alert, they hook up at the end, because, ya know, it's not just about what you look like and you've gotta break down those social barriers.

Lucas Scott - One Tree Hill

Arguably Chad's biggest role was Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill.

Lucas is a talented basketball player who shares an ongoing rivalry with his half-brother Nathan.

On top of that, he also has to deal with his nightmare dad and a love triangle between himself, bestie Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis.

