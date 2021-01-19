What Time Is Riverdale Series 5 Coming Out And How To Watch

19 January 2021, 17:18 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 17:23

Riverdale series 5 is released on Netflix on 21 January
Riverdale series 5 is released on Netflix on 21 January. Picture: Netflix

Riverdale series five will be released on Netflix very soon, but what time will it be added and how else can you watch it online? Here’s what you need to know.

By Kathryn Knight

Riverdale season 5 is a matter of hours away from being released on The CW and on Netflix so fans are naturally eager to know the exact time the new series will be added and when the next episodes will air.

The likes of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Reggie will finally be back on screens for series five, after series four came to an abrupt end due to the pandemic.

Who Plays Reggie In Riverdale? 6 Facts On Charles Melton Including His Age, Girlfriend And TV Career

We’ll finally get to see the seven-year time jump and what’s in store for the future of the Riverdale High School students, but first fans want to know the exact time the new series will be released on Netflix and when future episodes will be.

Here are the details…

Riverdale returns on 21 January
Riverdale returns on 21 January. Picture: Netflix

What time does will Riverdale season 5 be released on Netflix?

Riverdale will be added to Netflix shortly after each episode has aired on The CW in the States – that's Wednesday 20 January!

For UK viewers, the first episode will be released on Netflix on 21 January at around 8am and future weekly episodes will drop around the same time.

When is Riverdale next on?

Riverdale returns on Wednesday 20 January (Thursday 21 for UK viewers on Netflix), with each episode after that releasing on a weekly basis.

It’s thought there are 19 episodes to come, provided there are no more production delays.

Riverdale season 5 will see the characters in a seven-year time leap
Riverdale season 5 will see the characters in a seven-year time leap. Picture: Netflix

How to watch Riverdale on The CW

New episodes of Riverdale will first air on The CW, an American broadcast channel.

Episodes will be added to The CW app after being aired on TV but for viewers in the UK it’s probably easier to wait the extra few hours for the show to be added to Netflix.

