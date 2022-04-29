Here’s Who Could Replace James Corden On The Late Late Show

29 April 2022, 11:38 | Updated: 29 April 2022, 11:46

James Corden is stepping down from The Late Late Show
James Corden is stepping down from The Late Late Show. Picture: Getty
James Corden has announced he’s stepping down from The Late Late Show – here’s who fans think might replace him, including Jack Whitehall and Chelsea Handler.

James Corden is exiting CBS show The Late Late Show after seven years as its host, after he took over from Craig Ferguson in 2015.

Corden said stepping down – which he’ll do in a year’s time – has been ‘a really hard decision’ which he’s debated for ‘a long time’ but always wondered if there’s ‘one more adventure’.

Fans of the show are already discussing who might replace the British star and a few names are cropping up already.

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall could be a potential replacement for James Corden
Jack Whitehall could be a potential replacement for James Corden. Picture: Getty

Comedian Jack Whitehall, who hosted The BRITs for four years until 2021, is one name in the running to replace James Corden as he’s long been branded the TV star ‘following in the footsteps of Corden’.

He successfully guest-hosted The Graham Norton Show in 2019 and for four years fronted hit TV series Travels With My Father.

Craig Ferguson

Craig Ferguson used to be The Late Late Show host
Craig Ferguson used to be The Late Late Show host. Picture: Getty

A number of fans have declared they’d love to see Craig Ferguson return to the show after he stepped down following 10 years in the role, explaining the hours and filming schedule became too demanding.

“Craig Ferguson or cancel the show,” one person bluntly tweeted.

“I’d like to see Craig Ferguson come back,” shared another.

Elon Musk

Fans of The Late Late Show want Elon Musk
Fans of The Late Late Show want Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

After he bought Twitter, people are predicting to see more of business tycoon Elon Musk and some are suggesting he should fill Corden’s role.

“Elon Musk should replace James Corden,” one viewer wrote.

“Elon Musk is gonna replace James Corden,” predicted another.

Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler is another name circulating after James Corden announced he's stepping down
Chelsea Handler is another name circulating after James Corden announced he's stepping down. Picture: Getty

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler is also a name circulating online as she’s hosted many a talk show and fronted an array of celebrity interviews.

She hosted The Chelsea Handler Show in 2006 on E! and late-night talk show Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014, again on E!.

Between 2016 and 2017 she hosted chat show Chelsea on Netflix where her guests included Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson, Amy Schumer and Matt LeBlanc.

