Red, White & Royal Wedding: Release date, cast, book spoilers and news about the sequel

16 October 2025, 15:19 | Updated: 16 October 2025, 15:29

Red, White & Royal Blue fans assemble! A sequel movie with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez is now in the works and we now have a title: Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Ever since Prime Video's adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue came out in 2023, fans have been desperate for more. Just like the book, the movie tells the story of the First Son of the United States, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), and his enemies to lovers relationship with British Prince, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). It's hot, sexy and touching...but what happens next?

Well, Prime Video have now confirmed that Red, White & Royal Blue 2 is happening and the title's been announced. When does it come out though? Who will be in the cast? Is there a book for fans to read before? Here's everything you need to know about the sequel.

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel?
Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel? . Picture: Alamy

When does Red, White & Royal Wedding come out?

As it stands, there is no official Red, White & Royal Wedding release date. Prime Video announced the sequel on May 9th, 2024 and production is still yet to start. However, it's been confirmed that But I'm a Cheerleader's Jamie Babbit will direct and Gemma Burgess, Matthew López and author Casey McQuiston will write the script.

Once filming starts, we'll have a clearer idea as to when we can expect more of Alex and Henry's romance. The first Red, White & Royal Blue was filmed between June and August 2022 and it debuted on Prime Video in August 2023. With that in mind, it's likely the film won't come out until late 2026 or 2027.

Is there a Red, White & Royal Wedding book?

For the time being, there isn't a Red, White & Royal Wedding book and it's unclear if one will come out before the sequel movie. However, author Casey McQuiston has not ruled it out. Talking to Hello! in 2019, they said: "I will say I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love the chance to explore one of them some day."

They added: "I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry. For those wanting to read a little more about Alex and Henry's relationship, Casey has written an additional chapter about the couple's relationship from Henry's perspective. That chapter includes details of their engagement (!) and move to Texas.

Whether Casey will opt just to work on the second Red, White & Royal Blue movie or a new book is yet to be seen.

Who is in the Red, White & Royal Wedding cast?

When announcing Red, White & Royal Blue 2, Prime Video confirmed that Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will be back as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz. Other cast members are yet to be revealed but many of the original cast were at the announcement. With that in mind, we expect these cast members to all come back.

  • Taylor Zakhar Perez - Alex Claremont-Diaz
  • Nicholas Galitzine - Prince Henry
  • Clifton Collins Jr. - Senator Oscar Diaz
  • Uma Thurman - President Ellen Claremont
  • Rachel Hilson - Nora Holleran
  • Sarah Shahi - Zahra Bankston

As is usually the case with sequels, we imagine that multiple new characters will appear in Red, White & Royal Wedding.

What happens in Red, White & Royal Wedding?

Details for the Red, White & Royal Wedding plot are currently under wraps. However, with Casey McQuiston already writing a bonus book chapter about Alex and Prince Henry's engagement it seems likley that the second film will focus on their engagement and eventual marriage.

With the title Red, White & Royal Wedding, we imagine that a marriage between Alex and Prince Henry is on the cards.

Red, White & Royal Blue stars work out who is taller in real life

Is there a Red, White & Royal Wedding trailer?

With filming yet to begin, there are no Red, White & Royal Wedding trailers yet but we'll update you as soon as there is one.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you informed as and when new Red, White & Royal Blue 2 news drops.

