Big Brother UK hit with over 1,600 Ofcom complaints after 'bullying' claims

Big Brother UK hit with over 1,600 Ofcom complaints after 'bullying' claims. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Incidents involving Rochelle, Johanne and Twigs have led to a huge swell of official Big Brother UK complaints.

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Since this year's Big Brother began nearly four weeks ago, viewers have been hooked to their TV screens as they've watched the newest group of contestants navigate the highs and lows of the Big Brother house.

From new contestant Twinks Burnett revealing her identity as a witch to Pauline Adeyemo and Rochelle Rackman's explosive argument, Big Brother has been non-stop drama this year.

Although viewers tune in for the drama, some moments have been truly unforgettable — and not for the right reasons. This has led many to complain to Ofcom, with more than 1,600 complaints being made so far.

Big Brother's Rochelle and Pauline recently argued in the bathroom. Picture: ITV

Ofcom released a report which revealed that 1,654 complaints about Big Brother have been received from Tuesday 29 September to Monday 5 October.

Johanne and Rochelle's infamous altercation during episode 16 (30th September) received the most complaints, with a staggering 1,191 claims being made.

During the episode, Johanne called Rochelle an "evil person" and claimed she has said the "most heinous" things since being in the house. This argument resulted in Johanne receiving a formal warning from Big Brother, as her "tone" and "body language" were deemed unacceptable.

Fans were left frustrated that only Johanne had received a formal warning, as it was only a few episodes prior to that where Rochelle had threatened physical violence towards Johanne, but not received a formal warning.

Meanwhile, episode 19 (4th October) received the second-highest number of complaints, with 191 claims being made about the treatment of new housemate Twinks.

If the drama in the Big Brother house wasn't already enough, Gemma Collins aka 'The GC', is expected to make her arrival.

Reported earlier this week, a source at The Sun said: “The stage is set for Gemma and, all being well, she’ll be arriving on Friday.

“Gemma has a lot going on in her work and personal life so there’s still time for changes but above all else Gemma is an intelligent, savvy businesswoman and loves her fans, and knows it would mean a lot to the fandom.

“The GC returning to Big Brother is the signing fans could never see coming because her star has ascended far beyond the reality realm in the last decade, for example she’s just launched her own docuseries on Sky.”

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