TOWIE’s Jon Clark Reveals He Almost Died After A Wasp Sting Left Him Unable To Breathe

7 August 2018, 14:52

Jon Clark shared his scary experience with his followers
Jon Clark shared his scary experience with his followers. Picture: Instagram

He thanked the NHS for saving his life.

Jon Clark from The Only Way Is Essex has thanked the NHS for saving his life as he told fans about his near-death experience after suffering anaphylaxis after getting stung by a wasp.

Made In Chelsea Favourite Oliver Proudlock Just Got Engaged

He took to his Instagram story to tell his fans about his scary experience, revealing, “Take my hat off to the people of the @nhsenglandldn last night they saved my life… after I had an anaphylactic shock...

“When they administered me antibiotics in the arm within 30seconds I couldn’t breathe, my neck started to swell up and I genuinely thought I was going to die! Scariest thing ever happened to me in my life! 

Jon Clark shared his ordeal with fans.
Jon Clark shared his ordeal with fans. Picture: Instagram

“After they hit me with adrenaline shots and had at least 12 doctors, trauma nurses, nurses all attending to me at once I gradually regained my breathing and the realisation of what just happened sunk in!

“What amazing people, yes it’s hard for them but take a min to think they’re trying and there’s nowhere in the world where you can have your life saved like we do in this country!

“I will be forever grateful for what you did last night, Joe you were amazing, Dawn and Steve what wonderful people you are.”

A spokesperson for Jon told the Daily Mail, “Jon is doing really well at home, he will be back to the hospital this week for a final check up.

“Jon would like to thank all of the NHS staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who were incredible in getting him through an extremely scary & health threatening situation.”

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News

Latest News

See more Latest News

One Direction 'secret song code' revealed

One Direction's 'Secret Song Code' Uncovered By Fan

Zendaya 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards Red Carpet

Zendaya Opens Up About Not Being Allowed To Make Mistakes As A Black Celebrity
People Spotted A Ring On Perrie Edwards' Ring Finger & Think She May Be Engaged

Perrie Edwards’ Ring Sparks Engagement Rumours During Little Mix Holiday
Jon Clark shared his scary experience with his followers

TOWIE’s Jon Clark Reveals He Almost Died After A Wasp Sting Left Him Unable To Breathe
Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram Post Turned Into A Meme

Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo Is Getting Roasted & Turned Into Hilarious Memes

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Ed Sheeran singing and playing guitar on stage

Ed Sheeran Songwriter Documentary: Release Date, How To Watch It And Who Filmed It?
Love Island 2018 Name Quiz Asset

QUIZ: Can You Correctly Name Every Single Love Islander?

Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain together

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: Inside Their Adorable Love Story