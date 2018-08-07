TOWIE’s Jon Clark Reveals He Almost Died After A Wasp Sting Left Him Unable To Breathe

Jon Clark shared his scary experience with his followers. Picture: Instagram

He thanked the NHS for saving his life.

Jon Clark from The Only Way Is Essex has thanked the NHS for saving his life as he told fans about his near-death experience after suffering anaphylaxis after getting stung by a wasp.

Made In Chelsea Favourite Oliver Proudlock Just Got Engaged

He took to his Instagram story to tell his fans about his scary experience, revealing, “Take my hat off to the people of the @nhsenglandldn last night they saved my life… after I had an anaphylactic shock...

“When they administered me antibiotics in the arm within 30seconds I couldn’t breathe, my neck started to swell up and I genuinely thought I was going to die! Scariest thing ever happened to me in my life!

Jon Clark shared his ordeal with fans. Picture: Instagram

“After they hit me with adrenaline shots and had at least 12 doctors, trauma nurses, nurses all attending to me at once I gradually regained my breathing and the realisation of what just happened sunk in!

“What amazing people, yes it’s hard for them but take a min to think they’re trying and there’s nowhere in the world where you can have your life saved like we do in this country!

“I will be forever grateful for what you did last night, Joe you were amazing, Dawn and Steve what wonderful people you are.”

A spokesperson for Jon told the Daily Mail, “Jon is doing really well at home, he will be back to the hospital this week for a final check up.

“Jon would like to thank all of the NHS staff at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who were incredible in getting him through an extremely scary & health threatening situation.”

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Celeb News