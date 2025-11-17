MAFS UK’s Leah confirms relationship with footballer after Leigh split

17 November 2025, 12:56

Leah's MAFS promo image and pictured with new girlfriend Maz Pacheco.
Leah has moved on with a pro footballer. Picture: E4 & Instagram

By Lily Bell

MAF's Leah has officially moved on as she shares all the details about her new girlfriend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Leah has officially moved on from ex-wife Leigh, as it's been confirmed she's in a new relationship with Everton footballer Maz Pacheco.

Throughout the many highs and lows of Leah and Leigh's relationship, they struggled to find common ground. Ultimately, they decided to break things off at a Final Vows, where Leigh stated: "A true loving relationship shouldn't take this much effort and force." While Leah complained that her partner's "past hurt was often projected" onto her.

Since MAFS has wrapped, Leah has opened up for the first time in an interview about her new girlfriend Maz, defender for the Women’s Super League club. Here's everything she had to say about their budding romance.

Leah and Leigh pictured in white dresses at Final Vows.
Leah and Leigh ended their relationship at Final Vows. Picture: E4

In an interview clip with Nonchalant magazine, Leah opened up about her new girlfriend. She said: "So I'm dating a girl I've known for 13 years. She's a footballer and yeah we've always kinda kept in touch ad hoc on like Instagram and stuff.

"And yeah we kinda hooked up when I come out of the show properly and yeah it's been really really nice.

She continued: "It's nice because it's just somebody that just gets me for me. She wants to just roll with it. She's fun. She's got a thing going on as well. So she's always so busy with everything and she's really really supported me throughout this whole journey post show being aired as well."

Tabloids reported that romance blossomed once MAFS filming had wrapped, as "Leah wanted to have some fun and some drama-free romance – Maz proved to be everything she was looking for", - with things now going "swimmingly for them".

Fellow MAFS cast were quick to comment their support and love for the new couple. Groom Dean said, "Love this! You deserve it so so much ❤️", while Keye commented, "Yassss 😍😍😍", and Leisha shared heart emojis.

Leah and Maz pictured with friends at the Women's Euros.
Leah and Maz enjoyed the Women's Euros together earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

Since the news of the Leah and Maz's relationship has been confirmed, ex-wife Leigh has taken to Instagram stories to "set the record straight". She claimed the argument about the 'girl in the bar' was Leah's friend, now turned girlfriend.

Upon learning this, Leah admitted she was 'shocked', saying: "I'd watched myself in the experiment be persuaded I'd overreacted for expressing my concerns at the time and had nothing to worry about."

Despite their past issues, in another story Leigh wished Leah well, writing: "I hold no malice towards Leah and genuinely am glad she's found happiness."

