Who is Hannah Fry? Age, where she's from, career and more

9 October 2026, 19:55

Hannah Fry The Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.
Who is Hannah Fry? Age, where she's from, career and more. Picture: BBC & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Professor Hannah Fry from her age to where she's from.

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Professor Hannah Fry is one of twenty one stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2, but where have you seen her before?

This year, Hannah will be joined by the likes of Love Island presenter Maya Jama and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey who'll be taking on the infamous game of deception.

While we watch Hannah take on the role of a Traitor, here's everything you need to know about the mathematician and professor.

Hannah Fry pictured posing in a long coat.
Hannah Fry is appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2. Picture: Instagram

How old is Hannah Fry?

Hannah Fry is 42 years old and was born in February 1984.

Where is Hannah Fry from?

Hannah Fry is from Harlow in Essex.

What is Hannah Fry known for?

Hannah Fry is a highly talented mathematician, professor, author, and broadcaster. In 2011, Hannah graduated from University College London (UCL) with a degree in mathematics and later became a lecturer.

Then in 2015, she started performing stand-up comedy, which led to a viral TED Talk and different media opportunities like hosting the YouTube series The Rest Is Science, The Secret Genius of Modern Life and appearing on Have I Got News for You.

Last year, Hannah received a a highly prestigious title and became Cambridge's first Professor of the Public Understanding of Mathematics.

Hannah Fry pictured teaching to a class.
Hannah Fry became a professor last year. . Picture: Instagram

Does Hannah Fry have a partner?

Hannah Fry is currently in a relationship Oli Sanger, who she met on a dating app after divorcing her former husband in 2022.

What is Hannah Fry's instagram?

With an impressive 2.4 million followers, you can keep up with Hannah Fry's life here @fryrsquared.

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