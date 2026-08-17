Anne Hathaway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

Anne Hathway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, DISNEY ENTERPRISES / Alamy

By Sam Prance

Julie Andrews recently announced that she won't be taking part in Princess Diaries 3 but who will be in the cast?

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Shut up! Princess Diaries 3 is happening and now Anne Hathaway has teased how it will work without Julie Andrews.

Ever since Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement came out, people have been desperate to see the return of Queen Amelia "Mia" Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi to our screens. In 2024, Disney confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 was in the works with Anne Hathaway returning as Mia and Crazy Rich Asians co-writer Adele Lim on hand to direct.

Last week (Aug 12), Julie Andrews revealed that she won't be returning as Clarisse in the movie and now Anne has spoken out about Julie's absence and what they have in store for fans with the highly anticipated new film.

Read more: Anne Hathaway defends age gap between Solène and Hayes in The Idea of You

Anne Hathaway to return for Princess Diaries 3

Speaking to InStyle about the third film, Julie revealed that she only does voice acting now: "I think I probably passed. I think I’m retired, really, would be about the best description for that. [The film’s creative team] asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very very hard to say ‘no,’ but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride."

She added: "This one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn’t need Granny going in there at my age." The last time that Julie acted on screen was in 2010 as the Lily the Head Fairy in The Tooth Fairy.

Talking to Good Morning America, Anne said that she is "so ready" to film but they just need to "get the script ready". Discussing, Julie's departure, she said: "I think now it's news that Julie does not want to be a part of the third, which we, of course, respect. We're always open if she wants to change her mind. We'll turn on a dime."

As for how it will work without Julie, she said: "But that gives us an opportunity to really imagine how we are going to tell this story."

Anne then confirmed that they're taking fan suggestions for the script: "So if you want to see mattress surfing, put in your request. We'll see what we can do about that."

In terms of cast, she added: "The plan is to bring back everybody. The plan is for whoever wants to be there to get as creative as possible with the cameos."

Who do you want to see in Princess Diaries 3?

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