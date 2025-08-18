Princess Andre breaks silence after Peter Andre’s shocking statement about Katie Price

Princess Andre breaks silence after Peter Andre’s shocking statement about Katie Price. Picture: Instagram & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Princess Andre has spoken out for the first time about the online feud between her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre.

The influencer and rising reality star Princess Andre has spoken out for the first time about the online feud between her parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Princess has stepped into the limelight with her ITV reality series The Princess Diaries, in which she navigates her newfound freedom, but sadly it hasn’t come without drama. Since the launch, Katie has made her opinion clear on the TV move, publicly saying that she “vowed not to watch”.

As tensions continued to rise over Katie's disapproval of her daughter's television debut, Peter released a surprising statement online in response to her "repeated lies". This has fans left wondering where Princess stands, and she's now finally broken her silence.

Princess has broken her silence on the online feud between her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre. Picture: ITV

Last week, Peter shared a statement on Instagram saying that he's stayed silent for sixteen years which has been "frustrating", but something he decided to do "out of respect for my family and loved-ones".

He clarified that despite "latest comments" by Katie, Junior Andre and Princess went into his care in 2018 until they reached adulthood, and in 2019 the family court enforced this arrangement.

He added that 'false' claims made by Katie in 2011 and 2015, resulted in her paying "substantial damages and legal costs", plus an apology to Peter and his management.

The statement concluded: "There are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

Amid the family drama, Princess has now broken her silence and addressed the feud, as she answered a question about her parents on Snapchat. The fan asked her: "Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don’t get on?"

Princess responded with a video and said: "To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together."

She further clarified her love for both parents, as on the top of the video she wrote: "I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters xxx."

Princess breaks her silence with a Snapchat video. Picture: Facebook

