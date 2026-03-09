Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Andre breaks silence on Love Island rumours

By Lily Bell

Princess Andre has spoken out for the first time to address Love Island rumours after major speculation last year.

After months and months of speculation, Princess Andre has finally responded to the ongoing Love Island rumours that her dad, Peter Andre, previously called a "nightmare".

Princess is working hard to make a name for herself in the industry, and she's doing an incredible job so far. At only 18 years old, Princess has become one of the most talked individuals on the UK TV scene, with the second series of The Princess Diaries now available.

Last year, there was major speculation that Princess would be making her Love Island debut—despite being 17 at the time and ineligible to join the show.

Now we know that an appearance didn’t happen, Princess has spoken out for the first time to address the ongoing rumours once and for all.

Princess Andre discussed her second series. Picture: Capital

When Capital Evenings' Jimmy Hill asked Princess if she was open to going on any popular dating shows like Love Island or Married At First Sight, she replied: "Um, no I love watching it."

"I'd love to like host it maybe. Or do something involved with that. But I don't think I would go on it and actually try to find love."

Brother Junior Andre jokingly added: "I think I would have heart failure too."

Princess added that an appearance on MAFS wouldn't happen either, saying: "I'm not looking to get married, that's for sure".

Last year, in his weekly column, Peter discussed the rumours of Princess joining Love Island. He said: "There's been a lot of talk about Princess going on Love Island, and I don't know where it came from."

"Whether she chooses to do it in the future is up to her, but of course it's every dad's nightmare."

He added: "It's about what makes Princess happy at the end of the day. I wouldn't stop her, but if she asks my opinion, I'll be honest."

However, Princess' mum, Katie Price, had a very different opinion and encouraged her to go on the dating show.

