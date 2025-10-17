Princess Andre announces two more series of her reality show 'The Princess Diaries'

17 October 2025, 17:17

Princess Andre pictured on her show The Princess Diaries.
The Princess Diaries return for two seasons in 2026. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

The Princess Diaries is coming back for not one, but two new series. Here's everything that has been revealed so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Andre has confirmed reality show The Princess Diaries will be back in 2026 for two more four part series with ITV.

From candidly sharing her traumatic childhood experiences with her mum Katie Price, to navigating her newfound freedom, Princess became one of the most talked about showbiz faces of the year. Now, with her milestone 18th birthday behind her, viewers can expect to watch Princess "assert her independence and forge ahead with her career goals" in the next two series.

Despite receiving "amazing feedback", the reality star seemed unsure if there would be another series of the show. At the National Television Awards, she admitted to tabloids: "I don't even know if there is a next series".

But, in reality she had nothing to worry about, as the show hit an impressive 6.4 million streams.

Princess Andre pictured on her show The Princess Diaries.
The Princess Diaries has been streamed6.4 million times. Picture: ITV

When does series 2 of 'The Princess Diaries' come out?

In an announcement on Instagram, Princess spoke directly to the camera and said: "I'm so excited to tell you what I'm about to tell you. Firstly, I want to thank absolutely everyone who gave me so much love and support for season one of The Princess Diaries.

"But, I'm here to announce that I have not only one, but two more seasons of The Princess Diaries coming out in 2026. I honestly can't wait, like I'm so excited."

She added: "Loads of people have been asking me but I've not been able to tell you but now you finally know. See you in 2026."

Princess's dad, Peter Andre, was quick to share how proud he was, commenting: "So proud of you. Keep being you. We love you ❤️."

Former Love Island stars and couple Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams both shared their support. Megan commented "you go girll🙌🙌🙌 so exciting🫶🏼", whilst Dejon wrote "Super star👏🏾❤️".

One noticeable absence in the comments is Princess's mum Katie, who didn't appear on the show - a decision reportedly made by ITV bosses.

From reports of Princess 'distancing herself' from her mum ahead of the launch, to strict rules set by her dad that she had to follow during filming, the hit show hasn’t come without its fair share of drama - both onscreen and offscreen.

Amid the family drama, Princess recently broke her silence and addressed the feud between her parents by answering a question about her parents on Snapchat. A fan asked her: "Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don’t get on?"

Princess responded with a video and said: "To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together."

She further clarified her love for both parents, as on the top of the video she wrote: "I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters xxx."

