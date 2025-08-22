Princess Andre's strict rules revealed by dad Peter ahead of filming her TV show

Princess pictured on her TV and with Peter Andre.
Princess Andre had to follow strict rules before filming her TV show. Picture: ITV & Alamy

Peter Andre has shared the strict rules that daughter Princess Andre had to follow while filming for her TV show The Princess Diaries.

Before making her reality TV debut, Princess Andre had to follow a strict list of rules for her TV show that were laid out by her by dad Peter Andre.

From opening up about her traumatic childhood with her mum Katie Price, to navigating her newfound freedom as a newly turned 18 year old, The Princess Diaries provides a glimpse into Princess Andre's life in the spotlight.

Although it's an exciting time for the influencer and rising reality star, Peter Andre has now shared with tabloids that her set Princess strict boundaries about what could and couldn’t be shown, before cameras began filming her TV show.

Peter Andre and Princess pictured together.
Princess Andre had to follow strict rules for her TV show. Picture: Instagram

Talking to tabloids, Peter said: “I was very strict about what she wasn’t allowed to (film), I didn’t really want her doing a lot of stuff before she got to the age that she can do it herself."

He continued: “I'm really proud of her. I think she's a really sweet person and I really hope people see that of her and I just want her to shine and, you know, I want her to just go on and just become her own little true gem."

Like most parents, the dad-of-five admitted that "letting go of the reins a bit" wasn't easy for him, adding that despite Princess reaching adulthood “they’re still your baby".

Peter did reflect that he was "a bit of a strict dad" during Princess and Junior Andre's childhood, but nowadays he's taken more of a laidback approach as he's "chilled out a lot more".

As Princess makes her mark on reality TV, it hasn't come without drama. Tensions first surfaced before the launch when mum Katie Price, who doesn't appear on the show, shared her disapproval of her daughter's television debut, publicly “vowing not to watch” the show.

Sadly things have only worsened after this, as Peter, who's remained silent for sixteen years, released a surprising online statement in response to his ex-partner's "repeated lies" claiming to take legal action.

Amid the family drama, Princess broke her silence and addressed the feud, claiming it didn't affect her as she didn't "have any memory of them being together".

