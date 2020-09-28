Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Star In Netflix Reality Series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a Netflix docu-series. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially embarking on their careers away from the royal family, with a reality series on Netflix kicking things off.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, signed a £112million deal with Netflix earlier this month to produce documentaries and films with the platform and it’s now been claimed they’ll star in a series of their own.

The couple – who have son Archie, one – have reportedly agreed to appear in a fly-on-the-wall reality series.

According to the tabloids the docu-series will be filmed across three months and will look at their charitable activities which they have continued since ditching London for LA earlier this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditched royal life at the start of 2020. Picture: Getty

“It will all be very tasteful but they want to give people a glimpse into their lives and see all the charity work they do,” a source said.

“They will be followed for three months but it is not yet known if cameras will be allowed into their £11.5million, nine-bedroom home in Montecito.”

But the series will be far from the likes of the Kardashians and The Only Way is Essex as Meghan is keen to show viewers “the real her.”

The insider added: “Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors. But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix at the start of September. Picture: Getty

It comes six months after they quit their royal duties for a more low-key life with their son in LA.

At the beginning of September, Harry and Meghan confirmed their deal with Netflix, saying: "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

