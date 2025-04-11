Where is Tiffany Smith now? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after lawsuit

11 April 2025, 15:44

Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit
Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Tiffany Rockelle in jail? Piper Rockelle's mother Tiffany Smith was sued 11 former Squad members but she did not face any criminal charges.

Netflix's Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing focuses on teen YouTube sensation Piper Rockelle and the disturbing allegations levelled at her momager Tiffany Smith.

In the documentary, former members of Piper's Squad, alongside their parents, share their experiences with Tiffany and allege some pretty serious stuff, including toxic environment, inappropriate comments, emotional abuse and assault.

Tiffany (along with Piper and Hunter Hill, Tiffany's boyfriend) declined to be interviewed for the Bad Influence documentary. The series ends by telling viewers that the lawsuit brought against Tiffany was eventually settled and that all accusations were publicly denied but it doesn't dive into detail about where Tiffany is now.

So what happened to her? Is she still managing Piper? (Yes!) Did she go to jail? (No!) Here's what happened to Tiffany Smith after the lawsuit...

Where is Piper Rockelle's mom Tiffany Smith now?

Tiffany managed Piper and her YouTube channel
Tiffany managed Piper and her YouTube channel. Picture: Netflix

Piper Rockelle lawsuit: What was Tiffany Smith accused of?

In January 2022, Tiffany Smith was sued by 11 former members of the Squad who accused her of abuse and exploitation.

Per NBC News, the creators alleged that Tiffany intentionally inflicted emotional distress while she held a position of “care and control” over them while producing content for Piper's YouTube channel. They said they endured physical and emotional injuries from “harassment, molestation, and abuse,” according to the complaint.

Tiffany publicly denied the allegations put forward by the teens and their parents. The lawsuit was later settled.

In a December 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Hunter Hill also denied claims of abuse in the lawsuit and said he didn’t understand why the plaintiffs were so upset because “these kids were making more money than my mom makes in an entire year.”

Watch the trailer for the Piper Rockelle documentary on Netflix

Is Tiffany Rockelle in jail?

No, Tiffany is not in jail because no criminal charges were ever filed against her.

In a statement to E! News, Tiffany slammed the Netflix series and claimed that a thorough investigation had been conducted. As previously mentioned, she denied any wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

"The reason we were cleared is simple: the claims were wild and untrue," Tiffany said in the statement. "The LA Department of Children and Family Services investigated and found no wrongdoing. In fact, once the channel found success, we evolved into a more traditional production—with oversight from the California Labor Commission, on-set teachers, minimum wage rules, and studio monitors."

The lawsuit was settled for $1.85 million before it went to court, with that money being shared between the 11 teens who were part of the suit.

Is Tiffany Rockelle in jail? Piper Rockelle's mother did not face any criminal charges
Is Tiffany Rockelle in jail? Piper Rockelle's mother did not face any criminal charges. Picture: Netflix

Where is Tiffany Smith now?

According to various reports, Tiffany is still producing Piper's content alongside boyfriend Hunter Hill and is still her manager.

Tiffany's social media accounts (@TiffanyRockelle) have no posts on them but Piper and Hunter still follow her.

Concerns about Piper have been raised again after the now 17-year-old recently filmed a collab with members of the Bop House, which is a content collective consisting of members who create adult content. People have criticised Tiffany, as her mother and her manager, for allowing Piper to take part.

However, Piper shut down the criticism, writing in the caption of one video: "I remember I’m 17 [don’t worry]."

Is Tiffany Smith still dating Hunter Hill?

All signs are pointing to yes, as Hunter is still part of Piper's YouTube channel and life. He still features in Piper's videos and is said to still edit and direct them.

While there has been no updates about Tiffany and Hunter's relationships, the fact that he's still around appears to imply that they're either still together or still friendly with each other.

