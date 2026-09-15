Perrie Edwards set to land 'dream' job on reboot of iconic TV show
15 September 2026, 11:28
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards is top choice for TV bosses planning to bring back popular weekend show, The X Factor.
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Simon Cowell is rumoured to be in talks to bring back the one and only The X Factor, and as if that wasn't exciting news enough, it looks like Perrie Edwards could play a key role in that.
Seven years after the music show left TV screens, it's been reported that a remake is on the way with an exciting fresh format and judging line-up for viewers to enjoy.
And after rising to fame on the show herself, it's believed the former Little Mix singer could have her full circle moment and become a judge.
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A source told Heatworld: "For Perrie, becoming a judge on The X Factor would be a dream. She got her start on the show and was in one of the UK’s biggest girl bands – she’d be perfect.
"The X Factor could be such a natural fit. Perrie knows how brutal the process can be, but she also knows how your life can be turned around with one audition."
The insider added Perrie would be perfect for the mentor role not only because she went through it herself but because she's "funny and kind" as well as honest.
Simon is said to be the driving force behind The X Factor reboot but isn't planning on putting his face on the judging panel this time around.
It's also believed he is hoping to secure Love Island presenter Maya Jama to host the TV show.
The X Factor first hit out TV screens in 2004 and along with Little Mix, launched huge artists like One Direction, Olly Murs, JLS, Leona Lewis, James Arthur and Alexandra Burke.
Judges along the way included Cheryl, Tulisa, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherizinger and Danni Minogue.
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