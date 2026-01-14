Exclusive

Percy Jackson cast tease Percy Jackson season 3 plot details

14 January 2026, 16:47 | Updated: 14 January 2026, 18:16

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri tease Percy Jackson season 3
Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri tease Percy Jackson season 3. Picture: Capital Buzz
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri have opened up about what's to come in Percy Jackson season 3.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Demigods assemble! Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri are spilling on Percy Jackson season 3.

With Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 now drawing to a close, fans are already desperate for more. Luckily for viewers, Percy Jackson was renewed for season 3 in March 2025 and production is already in the works. Like the first two seasons, season 3 will be an adaptation of the corresponding Percy Jackson book: The Titan's Curse.

Speaking exclusively to Capital Buzz, the Percy Jackson cast teased exactly what fans can expect from season 3.

Percy Jackson Cast Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth'

Playing The Tower of Truth, Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) were asked to describe Percy Jackson season 3 in three emojis and the actors did not hold back. Leah started strong by acting out the dead emoji. However, she then said: "I'm not even there actually so I have no idea".

Chiming in, Walker suggested: "I would say X and then A. There's no Annabeth for most of it." Leah then nodded in agreement, before Aryan said: "That's a spoiler!" However, Walker was quick to add: "It's been out for 20 years!"

Leah also put forward the cold emoji, Aryan added the snowflake and bow emoji and Walker said the globe emoji.

What happens in Percy Jackson season 3?

If you've read Titan's Curse, you will already know the Percy Jackson season 3 plot. The book follows Percy as he and his friends go on an epic quest to rescue Annabeth and the goddess Artemis after they've been kidnapped by the Titan Atlas.

Based on Walker, Aryan and Leah's comments, it appears that season 3 will stay very loyal to the book it's based on.

