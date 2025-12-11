Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more

Who plays Tyson in Percy Jackson? Daniel Diemer's age, height, previous roles and more. Picture: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images, Disney

By Sam Prance

Here's what Daniel Diemer looks like when he's not playing a Cyclops in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 has just introduced Tyson but who is actor Daniel Diemer who plays him?

If you've read the Percy Jackson books, you will already know how integral cyclops Tyson is to Percy's story. In Sea of Monsters, Percy reluctantly befriends Tyson when his mother encourages him to. Percy later learns that Tyson is his half-brother. Tyson makes his first appearance in Percy Jackson and the Olympians in season 2, episode 1.

In the show, Tyson is portrayed by rising star Daniel Diemer. Daniel looks pretty different to his character in real life and you may recognise him from some of his past projects. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Daniel including his age, height, where he's from and how they transformed him into a Cyclops.

Rick Riordan reveals why Percy Jackson series is different to the books

How old is Daniel Diemer?

Despite convincingly playing a child Cyclops on screen, Daniel Diemer is actually 29 years old in real life. He was born on 21st June 1996 and has been acting since 2014. In terms of star signs, Daniel is a Cancer on the Zodiac calendar.

How old is Tyson in Percy Jackson?

As for Tyson, he is supposed to be around 8 in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. This makes him a little younger than Percy in terms of years even though he is taller than Percy. Cyclops age differently to demigods.

How tall is Daniel Diemer?

Just like Tyson, Daniel Diemer is very tall irl. He stands at roughly 6 feet 4 inches which is 1.94 metres. Part of the reason why Disney cast an adult actor to play Tyson is to accurately capture his physique.

Where is Daniel Diemer from?

Daniel Diemer is Canadian. He was born in Brentwood Bay, British Columbia and initially trained to be an athlete before moving to Vancouver to study acting.

Daniel Diemer at Comic-Con with his Percy Jackson and The Olympians cast-mates. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

How was Daniel Diemer cast in Percy Jackson?

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about casting Daniel, author Rick Riordan said: "He's just so, so perfect. I don't know that I had a visual image for what Tyson would look like in the season, but now, it's definitely Daniel Diemer because he embodies the character. He's got this fantastic mix of sweetness and vulnerability."

Daniel actually grew up reading the books and wanted to audition for Percy when he first heard about the series. He said: "They were like, 'No, we're casting 13-year-olds.' So to then get Tyson was amazing."

Did they use CGI to turn Daniel Diemer into Tyson?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel revealed: "We didn't have any prosthetics. All of that was basically taking everything that I'm giving and combining it as best as they can with the CGI into a singular eye so that the performance is maintained."

Tyson added: "The actual on-set experience was just me being here with the kids, and there was nothing else that got in the way."

What movies and TV shows has Daniel Diemer been in?

Before acting in Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Daniel appeared in hit shows like The Man in the High Castle and The Midnight Club. However, Daniel is most famous for playing lead love interest Paul Munsky in Netflix's critically acclaimed coming of age film The Half of It with Leah Lewis.

Daniel Diemer starring opposite Leah Lewis in The Half of It. Picture: Alamy / Netflix

Who is Daniel Diemer dating?

As it stands, Daniel Diemer currently appears to be single. However, he could be dating someone in private.

Is Daniel Diemer on Instagram?

Yes. You can follow Daniel Diemer via @daniel_diemer on Instagram to see all of his latest posts.

Read more Percy Jackson news here:

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.